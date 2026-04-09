Football League Chairman Under Fire for Offensive Email to Fan Over Match Venue

The chairman of the Northern Premier League, Mark Harris, is facing criticism after he responded to an FC United fan's email with an expletive-laden message regarding the relocation of a crucial match. The fan had expressed outrage over the decision to move the game from FC United's home ground due to pitch issues. The FA is now involved, and a board meeting is planned. The incident has sparked debate about the standards of conduct within football leagues and the relationship between officials and fans.

The chairman of the Northern Premier League , Mark Harris , has come under fire after an email exchange with an FC United of Manchester fan, Aled Duckfield, resulted in Harris using a highly inappropriate expletive. The incident occurred following a decision by the league to move a crucial match between FC United and Stockton Town from FC United's Broadhurst Park home to a neutral venue.

This decision sparked outrage among FC United supporters, particularly as the game has already been postponed multiple times due to issues with the playing surface at Broadhurst Park. Duckfield, a passionate FC United supporter, emailed Harris to express his dissatisfaction with the venue change, which he deemed 'diabolical'. His email outlined concerns about the decision's impact on the club and its supporters, particularly the potential loss of a crucial home game with significant implications for the team's promotion chances. Duckfield emphasized the importance of playing the match at Broadhurst Park, especially considering the possibility of FC United winning the league at that fixture and the detrimental effect of denying the supporters the opportunity to witness it at their home ground. This reflects the deep connection between the club and its fans, a cornerstone of FC United's ethos. The exchange highlights the emotional investment and the sense of community that football clubs cultivate among their fan bases.\The situation escalated quickly when Harris responded to Duckfield's email with a direct and offensive reply containing a vulgar insult. This response, sent from his official league email address, was shared by Duckfield on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. The email exchange has raised serious questions about the professionalism and conduct of the league's leadership. The Football Association (FA) is now aware of the situation and the Northern Premier League is reportedly planning a board meeting to address the matter. The FA’s involvement indicates the seriousness of the situation. Duckfield expressed his shock at the response, questioning whether such behavior is acceptable from officials in positions of power, particularly when interacting with supporters who are expressing genuine concerns. The decision to move the match to a neutral venue has caused significant disruption and frustration for FC United, especially given that Stockton Town had made a long journey to the venue on a previous occasion and the game was postponed at short notice, causing FC United to pay for their travel costs. The team has also been offered alternatives that the League did not consider.\FC United of Manchester was formed in 2005 by a group of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United. The club quickly became a symbol of fan-led football, emphasizing community and supporter involvement. The move to Broadhurst Park in 2015 marked a significant milestone, providing a dedicated home for the club and its growing fanbase. The incident highlights the complex relationship between football clubs, leagues, and supporters, particularly at the non-league level where clubs are often deeply rooted in their communities. FC United is currently close to the top of its league with only a few matches remaining. The stakes are particularly high, with promotion implications on the line. The potential for the club to win the league at home and the loss of that opportunity for the fans is a significant point of contention. The league's initial decision and the chairman's subsequent response have ignited a firestorm of criticism, threatening to overshadow the sporting contest itself. The incident underscores the importance of proper governance, professionalism, and respect within football leagues at all levels





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Football FC United Northern Premier League Mark Harris Fan Email Controversy Match Venue Broadhurst Park Stockton Town

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Football League Chairman in Hot Water After Profane Email Exchange with FanNorthern Premier League chairman Mark Harris has been caught in a firestorm of controversy after responding to a fan's complaint with an expletive-laced email regarding the venue of a crucial FC United of Manchester match. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting an apology from Harris and an investigation by the Football Association, raising serious questions about the league's governance and the treatment of fans.

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