Sir Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister, has requested TNT Sports to make the 2022 Champions League final accessible to free-to-air viewers. The prime minister has written a letter expressing his concern about the decision, emphasizing the need to make the final free-to-view for all football supporters despite Arsenal's Premier League triumph.

Sir Keir Starmer , the UK prime minister, has asked TNT Sports to stream the 2022 Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris St-Germain free-to-air after finding that it will be available only to subscribers.

Since the inception of Champions League in 1992, every final has been accessible for UK viewers without any subscription. The prime minister expressed disappointment and wrote a letter to TNT executives, encouraging them to reconsider the decision due to the importance of the game for football fans, especially the home of football. The prime minister also expressed his concern about the unaffordability of tickets and the need for the final to be free-to-view for all.

TNT Sports responded by stating that they provide value for fans at £4.99 for a month-long subscription to HBO Max, which includes their entertainment service. The alternatives include Paramount+, Sky Sports, and BBC Sport with highlights on social media and delayed broadcast on television. The final will be live on BBC Sport website and across various social media platforms. Arsenal's Premier League triumph created excitement, but the Champions League final outcome won't impact their success.

Focusing on improvement and recovery in European competition in the following season is their priority





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