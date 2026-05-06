In one section, Celtic's interim manager, Martin O'Neill, hinted at sitting down with the club regarding extending his spell. A furious football punter criticized Celtic for missing out on Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou and expressed disappointment in the club's past decisions, particularly in regards to the character assassination of Brendan Rodgers. Another section delves into the struggles of Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen at Rangers since his switch from Wolfsburg and the scathing critique of polarity chiefs' decision to stick with the player. Then, a section wrote about Hearts maintaining their three point lead over Celtic and the comparison to the late 1980s and early 1990s English team Wimbledon, who famously played with a lot of goals from Denis Wise and a one-dimensional footballing style.

Martin O'Neill has hinted that he will sit down with Celtic about the possibility of extending his spell as interim manager beyond the end of the season.

But one furious Hoops punter insists they will rue missing out on Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou if Dermot Desmond and the rest of the Parkhead board don't act now. David Beattie, Rothesay, called into say: 'Well Dermot Desmond, I do hope you are going to be as quick appointing Mercedes Jens Berthel Askou as your were with your character assassination of Brendan (Rodgers) or is this going to be another dragging of feet and quite possibly one of the worst ONE THAT GOT AWAY moments, of which there have been many under your divine stewardship of our club.

' Meanwhile, Andreas Skov Olsen's struggles at Rangers since his big January loan switch from Wolfsburg continued with another meek display in Monday's damaging 2-1 loss to Hearts, which has all but ended the Light Blues title charge. Peter Cooperwhite slammed transfer chiefs for putting their faith in the Danish winger.

Lastly, Hearts maintain their three point lead over Celtic at the league summit with three games to go, and Stephen Mulhern compared Derek McInnes' side to an infamous English team renowned for playing one-dimensional football





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celtic Martin O'neill Interim Manager Jens Berthel Askou Rangers Hearts Andreas Skov Olsen Decisions Wimbledon Character Assassination Denis Wise One-Dimensional Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claudio Braga fails latest Celtic audition as Hearts star anonymous in win vs RangersThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Scottish Premiership Title Race Narrows to Hearts and CelticThe Scottish Premiership title race is now between Hearts and Celtic after Rangers' defeat at Tynecastle significantly diminished their chances. Hearts lead by three points, with Celtic close behind, and Rangers now aim to influence the outcome. Upcoming matches, including a crucial clash between Celtic and Rangers, will be pivotal in determining the champion.

Read more »

Marc Leonard on Celtic transfer radar as Hearts loan star wows title rivals and Sheffield UnitedThe former Scotland U21 international has caught the eye for the league leaders since his arrival at Tynecastle back in January

Read more »

Celtic: Martin O'Neill believes Hearts can be regular title contendersCeltic manager Martin O'Neill believes Hearts are in a strong position to become regular title contenders in the Scottish Premiership.

Read more »

Celtic: Martin O'Neill believes Hearts can be regular title contendersCeltic manager Martin O'Neill believes Hearts are in a strong position to become regular title contenders in the Scottish Premiership.

Read more »

Scottish Premiership: Title race down to Hearts and Celtic after Rangers lossFans of the top three sides in the Scottish Premiership tells BBC Scotland they believe the title race is now between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic after Rangers' defeat at Tynestle.

Read more »