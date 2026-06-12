Footballer Accused of Dine-and-Dash Thefts Including £2,000 Whisky Bill

A semi-professional footballer denies multiple charges of failing to pay for expensive meals and drinks at London restaurants, with one incident involving a £2,047 whisky tab.

A footballer is facing charges for a series of dine-and-dash incidents in upscale London neighborhoods. Michael Dome-Bemwin , 29, is accused of failing to pay for food and drinks on six separate occasions between late January and late April in areas including Kensington, Chelsea, and Westminster.

The alleged thefts total more than £3,500, with the most expensive item being two shots of Yamazaki malt whisky priced at £2,047. Other orders included £356.60 worth of Acqua Panna still water and whisky, seven pints of lager costing £70, and various meals and drinks at fine-dining establishments. The total value of the unpaid bills across the restaurants amounts to £3,522.80.

During the preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, District Judge Briony Clarke remarked on the unusually high cost of the whisky, saying it was remarkable and that she would note the venue to avoid it herself. Dome-Bemwin, who appeared in court wearing an olive green jumper and with his hands behind his back, confirmed his identity and denied all six charges of obtaining services dishonestly.

His defense solicitor, Stuart Harris, stated that the defendant accepts being present at the locations but has very little recollection of the incidents. The judge set the trial date for December 7 at the same court, emphasizing that Dome-Bemwin must arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. or the trial may proceed in his absence.

Dome-Bemwin has played for numerous football clubs across lower tiers of English football, including Braintree Town in the National League and Brentwood Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division. His most recent club was Greengate District FC, which competes in the 11th tier within the Essex Alliance Football League Senior Division. The 29-year-old, who resides in Finsbury Park, was granted conditional bail pending his next court appearance on December 7





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Dine And Dash Footballer Theft Whisky Bill Westminster Magistrates' Court Michael Dome-Bemwin

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