Forbes Masson and Melanie Announce Split After 25 Years of Marriage

Forbes Masson and Melanie have announced their split after 25 years of marriage. The couple, who share two adult children, said the split was mutual and that they would remain committed to their family. Forbes is best known for his role as teacher Rod Morris in EastEnders, while Melanie rose to prominence when she competed in the 2012 series of The X Factor.

EastEnders and The Crown star Forbes Masson has announced he has split from his wife of 25 years, Melanie . The couple, who share two adult children, said the split was mutual and that they would remain committed to their family.

Forbes wrote: 'It is with a deep sadness and a very heavy and sore heart that I have to announce that after over 25 years together Melanie and I are going our separate ways. I wish Melanie only love and happiness and hope she finds it. It has been a very difficult decision for both of us. Sorry to family members and close friends who are finding out this way.

' While former X Factor star Melanie said: 'Some time ago, Forbes and I made the decision to go our separate ways. We have been waiting for the right time to share this sad news. We created two beautiful humans who we will forever love, cherish, support and nurture. They are now young adults who understand and accept our decision and remain secure in our love for them.

This was a mutual decision and although our relationship has ended, our friendship will remain. We will always be family.

' The pair's announcement was made through the former couple's social media accounts, with both stressing the decision had not been taken lightly. They also highlighted their continuing commitment to their children and their intention to remain friends despite the end of their marriage. Forbes is best known to television audiences for his role as teacher Rod Morris in EastEnders.

The tutor was hired to help Nicky di Marco improve her maths GCSE grades before becoming embroiled in one of the BBC soap's most controversial storylines. Nicky developed feelings for Rod, who initially rejected her advances before later reciprocating a kiss and sexually assaulting her. Rod was subsequently arrested and released on bail before Nicky's brother Gianni di Marco attacked him. The character ultimately avoided a prison sentence after the di Marco family agreed to drop the charges.

Away from Albert Square, Forbes enjoyed success as co-creator and co-writer of the Scottish comedy series The High Life alongside Alan Cumming. Melanie rose to prominence when she competed in the 2012 series of The X Factor. Placed in the over-28s category, she became the second finalist to leave the competition. While competing on the ITV talent show, Melanie impressed judges and viewers with her powerful vocals and emotional performances.

Since appearing on The X Factor, Melanie has established herself as a sought-after session singer. She has worked with artists including Stereophonics, Kasabian and Fatboy Slim, while also building an extensive career in musical theatre with numerous West End credits. More recently, Forbes appeared in the sixth series of The Crown, portraying photographer Duncan Muir.

The acclaimed Netflix drama chronicled the later years of the British royal family and generated extensive discussion during its final season over its depiction of real-life events





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