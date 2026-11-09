Foreign Criminal Deportation Rates Plunge Amid Home Office Backlog

Home Office figures reveal deportation rates for Nigerian and Jamaican criminals have fallen below five percent. The backlog has tripled since 2016, sparking political debate over labor policies and human rights appeals.

New figures released by the Home Office under Freedom of Information laws reveal a significant decline in the removal of foreign criminals from the United Kingdom. Data for June 2025 shows that barely five percent of offenders from Nigeria and Algeria were deported during this period. The situation was even more acute for Jamaica n criminals, with a deportation rate of just 3.1 percent. Similar low proportions were recorded for offenders from Morocco and Sri Lanka, indicating a systemic bottleneck in repatriation processes.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp highlighted these statistics to criticize the current administration's approach. He stated that only a tiny fraction of criminals from countries such as Jamaica, Nigeria, Somalia, Algeria, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and India are being returned to their home nations. Philp argued that endless human rights claims are allowing dangerous individuals to remain in the UK, with some subsequently committing serious crimes like rape and murder after their expected deportation dates.

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Comparative Success With EU Nations

In stark contrast to the low return rates for non-European nations, criminals from European Union countries were far more likely to be returned. Romania alone saw 990 deportations in the year leading up to June 2025. This number was achieved despite there being 1,399 Romanian offenders living in the community while awaiting deportation. Bangladeshi criminals faced a slightly higher return rate of roughly six percent, yet still fell significantly short of political expectations for effective enforcement.

The Conservatives have used these disparities to warn that failures to return foreign criminals are allowing offenders to commit serious crimes in the UK. Philp added that the Conservative party would not be squeamish about deporting individuals to countries of origin, a stance he claims Labour avoids due to an absurd belief that returning criminals is racist. He emphasized that only the Conservatives have a detailed plan to deport all foreign criminals by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and banning asylum claims by foreign criminals.

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Backlog Tripled Over Past Decade

The latest Home Office data shows a total of 21,294 offenders were still living in the UK despite facing deportation in June 2026. This figure has more than tripled over the past decade, rising from 5,928 in June 2016. The number of foreign criminals awaiting deportation stood at 17,677 at the time of the General Election in 2024, highlighting a rapid acceleration in the backlog during the current political cycle.

The increase in the backlog has been blamed on the impact of the Sentencing Act implemented by the Labour government. This legislation has seen thousands of criminals released early as part of efforts to combat prison overcrowding. The returns figures include people who were deported directly from prison instead of being released into the community. Some foreign criminals in the community are also subject to electronic monitoring, yet the sheer volume of those awaiting removal continues to grow.

High-Profile Reoffending Cases Exposed

Specific cases illustrate the real-world consequences of these delays. Radiet Meles, a former soldier from Eritrea, was expected to be deported after completing his sentence for a horrific sexual assault in 2019. However, he was allowed to stay in Britain after serving a five-year sentence for the attempted rape of an unconscious woman at a house party in Newport, South Wales. His continued presence in the community has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians.

Gift Oladele, from Nigeria, provides another example of high-risk individuals remaining in the country. Oladele was jailed for 17 years earlier this year for raping and sexually assaulting a young woman in Wrexham. He was on bail for a similar rape allegation in Manchester in November 2024 and had previously been jailed in 2022 for the false imprisonment of a woman. The Home Office tried to deport him after his first sentence, but he won his appeal on human rights grounds, allowing him to remain in the UK.

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Labor Government Defends Record

The Home Office defended its record by stating that returns are at their highest level in nearly a decade. Officials noted that nearly 12,000 foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election. This represents a 41 percent increase on the two years prior, according to government data. The department emphasized that Labor returned 35,000 people during its first year in office, although only 30 percent of them were foreign criminals.

In June 2025, 773 offenders were awaiting deportation to Nigeria. In the preceding year, there were only 37 returns to the country, equivalent to a 4.8 percent deportation rate. For Jamaica, there were 775 offenders living in the community, with just 24 removed in the previous year, a rate of 3.1 percent. These figures continue to fuel political debate regarding the balance between human rights obligations and public safety in the UK.