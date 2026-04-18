Foreign Office Criticized for Clearing Mandelson Amid Vetting Concerns; Senior Civil Servant Sacked

A former top civil servant has accused Downing Street of sacrificing Sir Olly Robbins, the former Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office, to quickly appease political pressure regarding the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the British Ambassador to the US. Concerns were reportedly raised during security vetting for Lord Mandelson, yet the Foreign Office allegedly proceeded with his clearance, leading to Sir Olly's dismissal. The situation highlights a potential conflict between political objectives and established security protocols.

The Foreign Office is facing significant criticism following revelations that it cleared Lord Peter Mandelson for the role of British Ambassador to the United States in January 2025, despite concerns that arose during the security vetting process. This decision has led to the dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins , who held the position of the most senior civil servant at the Foreign Office .

Lord Simon McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, has stated that Sir Olly was effectively a scapegoat, or a scalp, for Number 10 (the Prime Minister's office) following the public emergence of these vetting issues this week. Sir Olly's departure from his role was confirmed on Thursday evening, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reportedly lost confidence in him.

The Foreign Office's decision to proceed with Lord Mandelson's clearance, despite the security concerns, has drawn particular ire. Lord McDonald, who served as permanent secretary at the Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, suggested that Number 10 was keen to identify and remove an individual quickly, implying a desire for a swift political resolution rather than a thorough examination of the facts.

He commented to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that this situation demonstrated to him that Number 10 sought a quick scalp and that he perceived no process, fairness, or opportunity for Sir Olly to present his case, which he found to be fundamentally wrong. The former permanent secretary also took issue with the use of the word ‘failed’ to describe the outcome of the vetting process, arguing that such situations are rarely clear-cut.

He explained that security vetting often involves incomplete information and minor concerns that can be mitigated. These imperfections, he stated, do not constitute a failure in the absolute sense. Lord McDonald emphasized that if a genuine failure had occurred, that definitive conclusion would have been communicated to the political leadership. The fact that this did not happen, in his view, suggests that the situation was more nuanced than Number 10 was willing to acknowledge publicly.

He further clarified that details pertaining to security vetting reports are highly confidential and are not shared with Number 10 or the Prime Minister, citing the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010, which mandates that top officials must maintain confidence in such matters. Lord McDonald stressed that the process is governed by law, and Sir Olly, as the top official, was acting in accordance with legal requirements and exercising his judgment in a confidential process, akin to the confidentiality surrounding medical records.

He expressed his belief that the loss of the top civil servant in these circumstances represents a significant blow to the Foreign Office, particularly at a complex and crucial time in international affairs. He underscored the urgent need for a new head of the Foreign Office who is credible and qualified from day one, noting that there are potentially suitable internal candidates available to expedite the replacement process.

The implications of this affair extend beyond the immediate personnel changes, raising questions about the integrity of security vetting procedures and the extent to which political considerations can override official advice. The handling of the Mandelson appointment and the subsequent dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins could have lasting repercussions on civil service morale and the perceived independence of departmental leadership from political interference.

The narrative emerging is one of a political establishment prioritizing swift political wins over adherence to established protocols and due process. The public trust in such appointments and the mechanisms that govern them is likely to be tested by these developments, highlighting the delicate balance between political expediency and the imperative of robust national security.





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