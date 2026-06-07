Forest Eye Free Agent Market to Boost European Push Under Pereira

Nottingham Forest plan to use free transfers to strengthen their squad for a European challenge, with Vitor Pereira focusing on retaining core players and adding a few cost-effective signings.

Nottingham Forest are setting their sights on a summer of shrewd recruitment as they aim to ensure head coach Vitor Pereira has the resources to challenge for Europe in the 2026/27 season.

The Portuguese tactician has outlined the need for only a handful of new additions, placing a strong emphasis on retaining the core of his squad. This strategic approach signals a shift from big-money signings to more cost-effective options, particularly in the free agent market, where the club has previously found success.

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, for instance, proved to be an excellent bit of business when he penned a short-term deal at the City Ground, highlighting how bargain acquisitions can be as effective as those costing a pretty penny. The club have also enjoyed similar successes in the past, snapping up players like Willy Boly on free transfers.

With defenders such as Willy Boly, Angus Gunn, and Omar Richards coming to the end of their contracts, Forest could look to replicate that model. Elsewhere in the top flight, former Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow and ex-City Ground loanee Sam Byram are set to be available on free transfers this summer. These options could provide valuable depth without significant financial outlay.

However, some potential targets may already have been snapped up by suitors or might end up staying where they are by agreeing fresh terms, meaning Forest must act decisively. Among the players who could become free agents are Josh Laurent (midfielder), Martin Dúbravka (goalkeeper), Václav Hladky (goalkeeper), Ashley Barnes (striker), and Axel Tuanzebe (centre-back).

Additionally, Sunderland players like Dennis Cirkin (left-back), Dan Neil (midfielder), and Bertrand Traoré (winger) are also approaching the end of their deals. Other names include Harrison Jones (midfielder), Blondy Nna Noukeu (goalkeeper), Simon Moore (goalkeeper), and Niall Huggins (right-back). While some of these may not be headline-grabbing signings, they represent the kind of value Pereira believes can help Forest bridge the gap to the European places.

By focusing on retaining key figures and adding carefully selected reinforcements, Forest hope to build on their progress and make a concerted push for continental football





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