Forgotten Letter From SAS Legend Blair 'Paddy' Mayne Reveals Truth Behind Elite Unit

A recently discovered letter written by renowned SAS commander Blair 'Paddy' Mayne to a comrade sheds new light on the elite unit’s disbandment and contradicts the BBC's portrayal in 'SAS Rogue Heroes'.

A recently discovered letter written by legendary SAS commander Blair 'Paddy' Mayne to comrade Major Harry Poat just weeks after their elite unit's controversial disbandment has shattered established narratives about the SAS . Penned in late November 1945, Lieutenant-Colonel Mayne's heartfelt two-page message paints a starkly different picture of the unit compared to the BBC 's portrayal in the drama ' SAS Rogue Heroes', which depicted Mayne as a defiant and often drunk troublemaker.

In his letter, Mayne extols the virtues of his troops, celebrating them as the 'best disciplined, most pleasant and best scrapping unit in the British Army'. He expresses deep admiration for Poat's loyalty and ability, highlighting the camaraderie and respect that existed within the ranks. Mayne assures Poat that he 'shall never forget' their service and the contribution they made to the war effort, sentiments made all the more poignant given the unit's cold-hearted disbandment despite its crucial role in the Allied victory. The letter's discovery by Poat's nephew in a dusty attic trunk, hidden for eight decades, has sent ripples through military history circles. Prominent SAS historian Damien Lewis, who received the invaluable document, called it 'beyond extraordinary', emphasizing its authenticity and emotional weight. Lewis highlighted the remarkable contrast between Mayne's assessment of his regiment's discipline and the unruly image presented in 'SAS Rogue Heroes'. He underscored the significance of personal letters, as they provide an intimate glimpse into the thoughts and feelings of historical figures, offering a truer reflection of their character and experiences. This revelation coincides with ongoing efforts to award Mayne the Victoria Cross, a recognition he was controversially denied in 1945 despite his bravery in rescuing fellow soldiers during a Nazi attack in Germany. Mayne's letter serves as a powerful testament to his leadership, his dedication to his men, and the enduring legacy of the SAS. It challenges established narratives, prompting a reevaluation of how history is portrayed and reminding us of the importance of valuing firsthand accounts that shed light on the complexities of the past





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAS Blair Mayne History World War II BBC SAS Rogue Heroes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly McCann feels right at home in Belfast ahead of boxing debut on Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan cardThe former UFC star is set to make her professional boxing debut, fighting on the undercard of Lewis Crocker's IBF world welterweight title fight against Paddy Donovan

Read more »

Paddy Donovan vows to 'end Lewis Crocker's career' as Andy Lee makes claimBelfast's Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan for the IBF world welterweight title at Windsor Park on Saturday

Read more »

Prison officer facing jail over 'romantic' relationship with violent inmateCharlotte Winstanley, 27, admitted misconduct in a public office over the relationship with 29-year-old Jabhari Blair.

Read more »

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan weigh-in live stream, start time and moreLewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will face-off at Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins before their IBF world welterweight title fight on Saturday

Read more »

Aera Just Launched a Striking £1,600 Pink Dial Watch With SAS Military OriginsThe British watchmaker’s nod to the desert “Pink Panther” Land Rovers

Read more »

Life-changing rewards on offer for Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan winnerLewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face-off at Windsor Park in a IBF world welterweight title fight

Read more »