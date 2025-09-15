Forgotten No More: Emma Caldwell's Mother Fights for Justice 20 Years After Murder

Twenty years after the murder of Emma Caldwell, her mother Margaret continues to fight for truth and justice. This article highlights the failures of the investigation into Emma's death, the uncovering of the real killer, and the ongoing struggle for accountability.

Twenty years have passed since Emma Caldwell was tragically murdered, and her mother Margaret has relentlessly fought for truth and justice throughout this agonizing period. Emma was only 27 years old when she was killed by Iain Packer , one of Scotland's most dangerous sexual predators. Incredibly, the serial rapist and abuser was shockingly overlooked as a suspect by police, despite overwhelming evidence pointing directly to him.

Instead, detectives pursued the wrong men, allowing Packer to continue his horrific pattern of offending. The initial investigation crumbled, and it wasn't until a Sunday Mail front page exposé revealed him as the Forgotten Suspect—a full decade after Emma's death—that Margaret discovered the truth, that he should have been a suspect all along. Even then, the justice system continued to fail Emma, Margaret, and the many other women who suffered at Packer's hands. Police Scotland's initial reaction, rather than pursuing Packer, was to attempt to uncover the newspaper's sources. It took another nine agonizing years before Packer was finally convicted and sentenced to 36 years in prison. The Scottish Government promised a public inquiry into the flawed original investigation, but this inquiry remains stalled, delayed, and lost in the labyrinth of bureaucracy. Margaret has now accused prosecutors of deliberately dragging their feet on this crucial investigation. Regardless of who is responsible, this delay dishonors victims and shields those responsible for one of Scotland's most egregious criminal justice scandals. Crucial questions remain unanswered: Why was Packer ignored? Who made the decisions to overlook him? Why was key evidence overlooked? And most importantly, why has no one been held accountable for these failures? Margaret continues to wait, and so does Scotland. It appears that Police Scotland and the Crown Office did nothing to rectify their mistakes because they were too embarrassed to admit them, to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. A killer was allowed to remain free because the authorities were unwilling to confront the failure of a murder investigation that lasted two-and-a-half years, cost £4 million, and allowed the prime suspect to continue committing crimes.The justice system failed Emma Caldwell, and if these crucial questions are not answered and lessons learned, more women will be failed in the future. This public inquiry cannot be permitted, like Packer, to simply be forgotten





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Caldwell Iain Packer Murder Justice Police Scotland Criminal Justice

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch react as forgotten Liverpool teammate returns from injuryThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Harry Potter icon’s forgotten romance with Stranger Things star as more cast members announcedThe Harry Potter was once engaged to the Stranger Things season 4 star.

Read more »

Emma Caldwell's mum fears she'll die before inquiry into daughter's murder case is heldSpeaking exclusively to the Sunday Mail Margaret Caldwell has demanded the Solicitor General remove all barricades that stand in the way of truth and justice.

Read more »

Emma Caldwell public inquiry cannot be forgotten for her mum's sakeEmma's family deserve to know why it took 19 years to convict Iain Packer, says Mail Opinion.

Read more »

Emmerdale Bernice star's life from forgotten soap roles to real-life witchcraft spellsEmmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is set to make her soap return as actress Samantha Giles reprises her role after two years away

Read more »

Old wounds reopened in EastEnders as Vicki lashes out at Zoe over the pastVicki has not forgotten the past and confronts a fragile Zoe in EastEnders

Read more »