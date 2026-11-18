Jack Bell, a 22-year-old former Australian Defence Force cyber-warfare officer, pleaded guilty to creating AI-generated child abuse material using DeepSeek, marking a significant legal precedent for digital crimes.

Jack Bell, a 22-year-old former full-time member of the Australian Defence Force, has been convicted at the Melbourne County Court for producing child abuse material generated by artificial intelligence. The former cyber-warfare officer and army radio officer pleaded guilty to soliciting and producing illegal content while stationed at Simpson Barracks in Melbourne's north-east.

The Core Details of the AI Offense

Bell utilized DeepSeek, an AI platform banned by the Australian Defence Force, which he had installed on his personal Google Pixel devices. Between March 16 and May 1 of last year, he solicited the AI on 15 separate occasions to create graphic narratives. These stories involved sexual relationships with children aged 11, 13, and under 17, including a disturbing plot featuring a 13-year-old prepubescent girl undergoing hormonal replacement treatment.

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The court heard that Bell employed what were described as strange and perverse prompts to bypass safety filters. Despite the AI system warning Bell on four separate occasions that his requests were illegal, he persisted in generating the content. Judge Kevin Doyle noted that Bell managed to convince the system to produce the material, highlighting the technical sophistication behind the crime.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Police discovered the illicit material during an unrelated mobile phone fraud investigation in May last year, when a search warrant was served on a different device. Although Bell was arrested in August last year, he declined to be interviewed by detectives. A psychiatric evaluation revealed that Bell had a likely diagnosis of autism and autistic traits, which contributed to a desire to circumvent AI protocols.

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Defense barrister Marcia Edwards argued that Bell's IT expertise and autistic tendencies led him to treat the AI warnings as a challenge to beat the system rather than a legal boundary. She stated that his actions were driven by a bid to up the ante in circumventing restrictions, noting that it is unusual for offenders to engage in self-directed AI content creation without malicious intent toward real victims.

Real-World Impact and Sentencing Context

Judge Doyle acknowledged that the absence of real child victims placed the offending at a lower level of seriousness but emphasized the need for general deterrence. The judge warned that the use of AI to generate child abuse material risks an escalation in offending and could lead to a proliferation of such content. He noted that this may represent the way of the future for such crimes, requiring strict judicial response.

Bell, who joined the Army reserves at age 16, left the Australian Defence Force in December last year and is currently a student at RMIT. He faces a dishonourable discharge and the end of his career in cyber-security. The judge highlighted that the general public and potential future offenders must understand that constructing such AI-based material is a serious criminal act with significant personal and societal consequences.