Former 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Feared Dead After Seen in Washington River

Matt Brown, a former cast member of Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People, is missing and feared dead after being observed in the Okanogan River. His brother Bear reported that witnesses saw Brown in the water, and law enforcement recovered a firearm from the scene. Brown had a history of substance abuse and recently dealt with a breakup. The search continues as authorities work to confirm the identity of the man in the river.

Matt Brown , a former reality TV star from Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People , is feared dead after reports indicate he was seen floating in the Okanogan River in northern Washington state.

Brown, 43, was on the show from 2014 to 2018 before being removed due to substance abuse problems. His brother Bear disclosed that multiple witnesses observed Brown in or near the river on Wednesday, May 27. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office confirmed they responded to a 911 call about a man in the river who was later seen face down and drifting away. Despite an extensive search involving boats, jet skis, divers, and a drone, no body has been found.

Bear expressed uncertainty about his brother's fate but noted that witnesses reported the incident and that a firearm was recovered from the water. Brown had recently struggled with addiction and experienced a difficult breakup. His brother emphasized that the family has not shunned him and asked for privacy and respect, especially for their mother. As of Friday, May 29, the identity of the missing man has not been confirmed, and the search continues.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of mental health and addiction, and resources such as the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline are provided for those in need





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Okanogan River Substance Abuse Missing Person Suicide Bear Brown Okanogan County Sheriff Reality TV Addiction

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