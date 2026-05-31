Former Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Found Dead After River Search

Matt Brown, 43, a former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, was recovered from the Okanogan River in Washington. His brother Bear announced the death, suggesting suicide and urging respect for the grieving family.

The search for former Alaskan Bush People cast member Matt Brown ended in tragedy on Saturday when his body was recovered from a river in northern Washington.

Brown, 43, was found by authorities after a multi‑agency operation that included the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, dive teams, sonar operators, boats, jet skis and even a cadaver dog. The effort, launched after witnesses reported seeing a man face down in the Okanogan River near Oroville, was hampered by recent rains that raised water levels and increased currents.

Despite the extensive resources deployed, no trace was located until Saturday when Brown's brother Noah helped police retrieve the lifeless body from the water. Brown's older brother Bear announced the discovery in a TikTok video, stating that the coroner had allowed family members to view the remains. Bear described a wound that appeared to be self‑inflicted, implying suicide, though he did not disclose the wound's location or severity.

He urged the public to respect the family's grief and to consider the impact of hurtful comments on social media, noting that one of Matt's final posts expressed distress over online negativity. Bear's emotional update followed a series of developments over the previous days. On Thursday he had tearfully described how multiple eyewitnesses had seen Matt in the river, prompting fears that the star might have taken his own life.

The sheriff's office confirmed an investigation into an unidentified man swept away in the river on May 27, and later reported that the search had been suspended after the extensive operation failed to locate the missing individual. Officials explained that the strong river flow likely carried any remains far downstream, complicating recovery. The investigation continues, with authorities examining the recovered firearm and other evidence collected at the scene.

Matt Brown rose to fame as a member of the Brown family on Alaskan Bush People from 2014 to 2018. His public persona was marked by an ongoing struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, a battle that his family has long described as a source of deep concern. Bear recalled a recent conversation between the brothers that took place at a Walmart before Bear left for Florida.

Matt told Bear that he had "fallen off the wagon" and Bear encouraged him to seek rehabilitation. The family also reported that Matt had experienced a "really bad breakup" shortly before his disappearance, adding further emotional strain. Throughout the ordeal, Bear appealed for kindness toward his mother, who he said cares deeply for Matt, and asked that social media users refrain from attacking her.

The tragic conclusion of the search underscores the enduring challenges faced by individuals battling addiction and the profound impact of family support in times of crisis





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People River Recovery Suicide Investigation Addiction

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