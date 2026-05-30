Former Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Missing After Being Swept Away in Washington River

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is missing after being seen floating in Washington's Okanogan River. Authorities suspended the search due to hazardous conditions, and his brother fears he may have died by suicide after battling addiction.

The search for Matt Brown , the 43-year-old former star of the Discovery Channel reality series Alaskan Bush People , has reached a tragic and uncertain phase following reports that he was seen floating away in a river in northern Washington state earlier this week.

Brown, who appeared on the show from 2014 to 2018 before being cut from the series and later seeking treatment for substance abuse, has been missing since Wednesday. His brother, Bear Brown, emotionally shared on social media that multiple witnesses reported seeing Matt in the Okanogan River near Oroville, Washington. Bear now fears his brother may have taken his own life after a prolonged struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a report of an unidentified man swept away in the river on Wednesday, May 27. Despite an extensive multi-agency search operation involving deputies, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel, dive teams, sonar operators, boats, personal watercraft, and a cadaver dog, no sign of the missing man was found.

Authorities have now suspended the active search due to increasingly hazardous conditions, including rising water levels and strong currents caused by recent rainfall, which likely carried the individual far downstream. The initial 911 call described a man sitting in shallow water who then fell face down and drifted away. A firearm was recovered from the water in the area where he was last seen.

As of Friday, May 29, the body had not been recovered and the identity of the deceased had not been formally confirmed, though family members believe it to be Matt Brown. The case highlights the ongoing challenges of search and rescue operations in dynamic river environments and the devastating impact of addiction





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Matt Brown Alaskan Bush People Okanogan River Missing Person Suicide Addiction Search And Rescue

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