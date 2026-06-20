Former All My Children Star Paul Avery and Wife Die in Tragic New Jersey House Fire

Paul Avery, 81, known for his role as bartender Hughie on All My Children, and his wife Sheila lost their lives in a house fire in Blairstown, New Jersey. Avery, a Vietnam veteran, journalist, and community figure, was also the founder of the Ridge View Echo. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday; the cause remains under investigation.

The community of Blairstown, New Jersey, is mourning the loss of Paul Avery , a former All My Children actor, and his wife Sheila, who perished in a devastating house fire early Tuesday morning.

At 81, Avery led a remarkable life that spanned military service, entertainment, journalism, and local government, leaving a legacy that deeply affected those who knew him and the region he served. Emergency services were called to the property just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the home already engulfed in flames.

Despite their efforts, both Paul and Sheila Avery were rescued in critical condition but pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive them failed. The New Jersey State Police have opened an investigation into the fire's cause, which remains unknown. Avery's daughter, Kyle Avery, confirmed the tragic news in an emotional Facebook post, describing her parents as deeply loving and expressing gratitude for the fire department's response.

"We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so," she wrote, capturing the profound bond the couple shared with their family. Paul Avery's career was notably diverse. He is best recognized for his long-running role as Hughie, the bartender on All My Children, a part he held from 1981 to 1993, totaling 12 years.

His screen presence extended to film, including a small role in the 1978 classic Superman, and he accumulated over 300 commercial credits, lending his voice to the iconic yellow M&M. Beyond acting, Avery's passion for storytelling led him into journalism. He founded the Ridge View Echo, a local newspaper, serving as its editor and board president until his death. Earlier, he contributed to the Hackettstown newspaper, the New York Times, and the New Jersey Herald.

His commitment to community was further demonstrated through his service as a Blairstown committeeman. Avery's life began with adventurous pursuits; he was a teenage skydiver and later served as a helicopter crew chief during the Vietnam War. He maintained a love of flying throughout his life. In 2018, he scaled back his public work to become his wife's full-time caregiver after she suffered a stroke, a role he embraced with dedication.

Friends and colleagues remembered Avery as an extraordinary figure. Joe Phalon, tasked with reporting his death for the Ridge View Echo, called him "the most interesting man in the world," citing the breadth of his experiences. The loss of Paul and Sheila Avery marks the end of a vibrant chapter for Blairstown, where their contributions-whether through media, civic duty, or personal kindness-will be long remembered





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Paul Avery Sheila Avery Blairstown House Fire All My Children Ridge View Echo Vietnam War Veteran Journalist Community Leader

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