Former Anna Wintour Assistant Believes She Inspired ‘The Devil Wears Prada’s’ Emily Charlton

Jill Demling, a former first assistant to Anna Wintour at Vogue, claims her strict management style was the basis for the character of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ challenging recent claims by another former assistant.

Many believed they were the inspiration for Emily Charlton , the notoriously demanding assistant in Lauren Weisberger’s ‘ The Devil Wears Prada ,’ but Jill Demling , a former first assistant to Anna Wintour at Vogue during the magazine’s peak in the late 1990s, believes she holds a significant claim to the character.

Demling recalls a highly structured office environment where perfection was paramount, a reality she attributes to her own strict management style. Rules included typed messenger slips and a ban on strong-smelling lunches, replaced by protein shakes. While Leslie Fremar, a subsequent assistant, recently suggested she was the model for Emily, Demling disputes this, stating Fremar lacked the necessary intensity.

She points to Fremar’s own admission of being intimidated by Demling’s operational style and the subsequent relaxation of office rules – including the discovery of Birkenstock sandals hidden under a desk – as evidence. Demling’s influence may even extend to a minor character played by Gisele Bündchen in the film adaptation. Demling acknowledges the novel’s portrayal of her hiring process, described as resembling a ‘cult’ recruitment tactic, as largely accurate, though she clarifies details like the sweater’s cut and brand.

She emphasizes the relentless pace and high-pressure environment of Wintour’s Vogue, where multitasking and efficiency were essential, leaving little time even for basic needs. Demling also pushes back against the book’s caricature of the women at Vogue as solely materialistic and superficial, highlighting the considerable hard work and dedication involved. She understands the appeal of the dramatic portrayal, with its ‘catty girls and designer wardrobes,’ but insists it wasn’t representative of the full reality.

The experience, she says, was about more than just fashion; it was a demanding, fast-paced operation where only the most capable could thrive. Ultimately, Demling believes Emily Charlton is likely a ‘composite’ of many women at Vogue, rather than based on a single individual. She views the fictionalized account as a fun, albeit exaggerated, depiction of a unique work environment.

Despite the portrayal, Demling maintains a sense of camaraderie with her colleagues, describing a close relationship with Fremar after she took over the assistant role. The story serves as a reminder of the intense world behind the glossy pages of a fashion magazine and the demanding expectations placed upon those who worked within it.

Demling’s perspective offers a nuanced look at the inspiration behind one of the most memorable characters in contemporary fiction, separating fact from the dramatic license taken in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.





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