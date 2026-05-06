Former Army Cadet Jailed for Terrorism Materials and Misogynistic Stalking Campaign

Dihan Rahman, 19, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for stalking victims and possessing bomb-making manuals while embracing extreme right-wing and Incel ideologies.

A nineteen year old former Army cadet named Dihan Rahman has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison following a disturbing campaign of harassment and the possession of dangerous materials.

The sentencing took place at the Old Bailey, where Judge Simon Mayo KC emphasized that the defendant's actions were not a result of a single poor decision but were instead planned, concealed, and persistent. Rahman pleaded guilty to several serious offenses, including three counts of stalking, three counts of possessing indecent images, and three counts of possessing documents useful for terrorism.

Among the illicit materials found on his devices were detailed tutorials on how to construct pipe bombs and videos explaining the production of TATP explosives, a highly volatile substance often used in terrorist attacks. The court heard a harrowing account of the ideologies that influenced Rahman's behavior. Prosecutors revealed that his electronic devices contained a volatile mixture of extreme beliefs, spanning the extreme right-wing, Islamic State, and Incel ideologies.

A common thread across these varied beliefs was a deep-seated hatred of Jewish people and a profound misogyny. Rahman had even infiltrated an extreme right-wing network on Telegram known as the Sturmjäger Division, where he served as a trusted administrator by falsely claiming to be a white youth.

His obsession with hate was further evidenced by selfies in which he performed Nazi salutes and held a rope noose, as well as antisemitic messages sent to his victims, including phrases designed to belittle and harass them. The stalking campaign primarily targeted two young girls and a teacher after Rahman's romantic advances were rejected. He engaged in a systematic effort to terrorize the victims, which included spamming their social media accounts and posting their personal details online.

One of the most significant incidents involved his threats to ruin a school prom, which caused such alarm that organizers were forced to relocate the event twice and implement additional security measures. Rahman used threatening imagery, such as photos of WWII German soldiers with firearms, to intimidate the students. The psychological toll on the victims was severe; the two young women suffered from constant anxiety, were forced to alter their daily routines, and withdrew from their social circles.

One girl was so traumatized that she eventually felt compelled to change colleges to escape the harassment. During the trial, the defense highlighted that Rahman suffers from autism spectrum disorder, emotional immaturity, and extreme social isolation. His lawyer argued that his condition led to intense fixations, suggesting that his interest in bomb-making was a pivot from a previous six-month obsession with the Battle of Waterloo.

However, Judge Mayo stated that while these factors were noted, they did not excuse the calculated and intrusive nature of his crimes. The judge noted that Rahman continued his harassment even after police intervention and while subject to bail conditions.

The teacher involved in the case had initially intervened by seizing Rahman's phone after reporting him for taking unauthorized photos of girls at school, at which point she discovered the disturbing images of the noose and witnessed him attempting to delete evidence of his activities





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Terrorism Stalking Misogyny Extremism UK Court

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Former Army cadet jailed for stalking and terrorism-related offensesDihan Rahman has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for stalking two girls and a teacher, and possessing terrorism-related documents. The court found that his actions were driven by a mix of extreme ideologies, including Incel and right-wing extremism, causing severe psychological harm to his victims.

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