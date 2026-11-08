Former ASBO Recipient Warns New Labour Respect Orders May Fail

Danny Oakley, once subjected to an ASBO as a child, argues that Labour's new Respect Orders will fail to curb crime due to systemic issues like prison overcrowding and lack of real consequences.

Danny Oakley, a 32-year-old former anti-social behaviour offender, has issued a stark warning regarding the Labour government's recent announcement of new civil orders designed to tackle street crime. Oakley argues that these new measures, known as Respect Orders, are likely to fail because they do not address the underlying failures of the justice system, specifically prison overcrowding and the lack of genuine deterrents for young offenders.

Danny Oakley's Early Criminal History And ASBO Impact

As a 12-year-old in 2006, Danny Oakley and his 11-year-old brother Ricky gained national notoriety for their destructive behaviour in Wolverhampton. The brothers, often referred to as 'The Brothers Grim', accumulated 70 offences that included throwing knives, starting fires, and deflating tyres. Their actions terrified the local community on their council estate, leading to the issuance of Anti-Social Behaviour Orders, which were then among the youngest such orders given in the country.

Also read Rail Fares Could Rise as Labour Opens Door to Surge Pricing

Instead of being deterred by the orders, Danny Oakley viewed them as a badge of honour. The punishment included being moved to a special school with one-on-one teaching and taxpayer-funded trips to theme parks like Alton Towers. This special treatment, rather than correcting his behaviour, allowed him to continue offending for nearly a decade until he was jailed for 28 days in 2014 for breaching probation following a burglary conviction.

New Labour Respect Orders And Government Justification

Almost exactly 20 years after the original ASBOs were introduced by Tony Blair's Labour government, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the introduction of Respect Orders. These new civil orders are designed to allow police and councils to impose town centre bans and curfews on adults engaging in harassment, drug use, littering, and street drinking. Unlike the original ASBOs, breaching a Respect Order can lead to criminal sanctions, including custodial sentences.

Advertisement

Shabana Mahmood stated that unchecked anti-social behaviour blights communities and that the government now has the necessary powers to deal with these offenders. The Home Secretary emphasized that authorities will take tough action against those responsible for disrupting public order, marking a significant shift in how the state approaches low-level nuisance crimes.

Political And Systemic Critiques Of The New Policy

Despite the government's confidence, critics argue that the new orders are ineffective due to the current state of the justice system. John Campion, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, described the new measures as a 'toothless tiger'. He pointed out that the court system is broken and jails are full, with short-term offenders being released to free up space, which undermines any deterrent effect.

Campion expressed concern that the policy does not fix the systemic issues facing law enforcement. He stated that he struggles to see the significant improvement these orders will deliver given the pressures on police, courts, and the nation's prisons. The critique suggests that without functional capacity in the penal system, new civil orders are merely symbolic gestures.

Danny Oakley's Perspective On Deterrence And Freedom

Danny Oakley believes that the key to rehabilitation is understanding the value of freedom, which he only learned after experiencing incarceration. He argues that anti-social behaviour restricts the freedom of others, such as elderly citizens who are too intimidated to leave their homes. In his view, the original ASBOs rewarded bad behaviour by providing special treatment instead of real consequences.

Advertisement

Oakley suggests that the government's current strategy is flawed because it lets people out of prison due to overcrowding. He noted that if he still had a criminal mindset, he would not fear a Respect Order but would feel emboldened by the knowledge that the system lacks the capacity to hold offenders accountable. This perspective highlights the disconnect between policy announcements and the practical realities of the justice system.