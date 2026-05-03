A former internationally renowned astrologer shares her story of becoming obsessed with astrology, mirroring recent claims about Meghan Markle's alleged reliance on the practice, and explains why she ultimately walked away from a lucrative career.

The narrative surrounding Meghan Markle 's alleged reliance on astrology has sparked a conversation about the potential for obsession with such practices. This echoes the experience of Nicole Brenny , a former internationally recognized astrologer who once earned a six-figure income providing readings to a devoted following, including celebrities and affluent individuals.

Brenny’s journey began with a childhood fascination with spirituality, prophetic dreams, and intuitive abilities. She progressed from reading horoscopes as a child to studying astrology and tarot in her teens, eventually turning her passion into a lucrative career through a YouTube channel and a professional website. Mentorship from Ernst Wilhelm further propelled her success, introducing her to advanced techniques and a wider network of astrologers.

For nearly a decade, Brenny thrived, offering guidance and insight to those seeking answers in the cosmos, enjoying a lifestyle of travel and financial freedom. However, Brenny’s success came at a cost. What began as a fulfilling pursuit gradually morphed into a compulsion, dictating even mundane decisions like online purchases. She described a codependent relationship with astrology, constantly seeking its validation and guidance.

This obsessive cycle led her to a pivotal realization: the practice was taking a toll on her well-being. Approximately 30 percent of US adults engage with astrology annually, but for Brenny and, reportedly, Markle, it had become far more than a casual interest. Four years ago, Brenny made the difficult decision to abandon her thriving career, sacrificing her income, community, and lifestyle to reclaim her life.

She acknowledged the hardship of letting go of everything she had built, but ultimately deemed it necessary for her spiritual health. Brenny’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of over-reliance on external sources for guidance, even those rooted in spirituality. While astrology can offer insights and a sense of connection, Brenny’s experience highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy balance and avoiding obsessive behavior.

She emphasizes that her decision to walk away was not a rejection of spirituality itself, but rather a necessary step to prioritize her own well-being. Recent reports suggest Markle’s dependence on astrology is now ‘serious,’ with consultations occurring before major decisions, mirroring the trajectory Brenny herself experienced. Brenny’s willingness to ‘let it all burn down’ underscores the courage required to break free from a cycle of compulsion and reclaim agency over one’s life.

Her journey from a celebrated astrologer to a life coach and spiritual mentor demonstrates a shift towards empowering individuals to find answers within themselves, rather than solely relying on external forces





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