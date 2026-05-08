Former Bachelor Clayton Echard Calls for Woman Who Accused Him of Twins Pregnancy to Be Jailed

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard is calling for the woman who accused him of getting her pregnant with twins to be jailed after he was forced to spend a six-figure sum to clear his name. Echard was falsely accused of getting Arizona-based Laura Owens pregnant with twins after a one-night stand.

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard is calling for the woman who accused him of getting her pregnant with twins to be jailed after he was forced to spend a six-figure sum to clear his name.

In 2023, Echard was falsely accused of getting Arizona-based Laura Owens pregnant with twins after a one-night stand. The ensuing lengthy legal ordeal saw Echard's mental health spiral, with the reality TV star struggling to get out of bed and feeling like his life was 'ruined.

' Now, with an ending in sight, Echard has told the Daily Mail of his frustrations at how much time Owens has wasted and how she has bled him of huge sums of money. 'It's mainly anger,' he said of his feelings towards her. 'And it's just because she's wasted my time and money. She's wasted my resources for no reason.

It's like, you didn't have any shred of truth to your story, so the fact that somebody can just make something up, there's no truth to it whatsoever, and take you into court and bleed you out of six figures and make you have to spend countless hours going to court and talking to lawyers? You've just wasted my time with nothing.





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Clayton Echard Bachelor Laura Owens Pregnant With Twins Legal Ordeal Mental Health Anger Waste Of Time Bleeding Out Of Six Figures Spending Countless Hours Going To Court And Ta Jail

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