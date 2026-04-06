Former 'Bachelor' Star Identified in Canary Islands After Year-Long Investigation

Annabella Lovas, a contestant on the Hungarian version of The Bachelor, has been identified as the deceased found in a ravine in Gran Canaria after a year-long investigation. The 32-year-old reality star's body was discovered in March 2025, but identification was delayed due to the lack of personal belongings and the remote location. Police confirmed her identity through dental records and matching tattoos, though the cause of death remains undetermined. Lovas, who had previously battled cancer and struggled with her mental health, had moved to Gran Canaria. Authorities ruled out violent death, strangulation, and sexual assault. The case presented significant challenges, including difficult terrain and lack of immediate identification clues, extending the investigation timeline substantially.

After a year-long investigation, the body discovered in a ravine in the Canary Islands has been identified as Annabella Lovas , a former contestant on the Hungarian version of The Bachelor . Lovas, who participated in the show A Nagy Ő in 2021, was found on March 6, 2025, in the Berriel Ravine, a remote hiking location on the island of Gran Canaria .

At the time of discovery, the body was unclothed from the waist down and lacked any identifying documents or personal belongings, hindering immediate identification. Initial investigations, including an autopsy and DNA analysis, proved inconclusive. The arduous process of identification was further complicated by the challenging terrain where the body was found, making access and investigation extremely difficult for the police. The police chief, Pablo Fernandez Sala, described the case as 'hard and intense,' highlighting the difficulties faced by the investigative team. The inability to fully reconstruct her final movements was also a major setback in determining the cause of death. Despite these challenges, the police finally confirmed her identity through dental records and matching tattoos, providing closure to the case. The police were initially limited to examining her tattoos on her back and shoulder, which eventually led to her identification. Despite the challenging conditions surrounding the discovery, police were able to determine the identity of the deceased. A comprehensive investigation, including examination of dental records and tattoos, was required before a positive identification could be made. Despite the difficult circumstances, the authorities were relentless in their efforts to bring clarity to this tragic event.





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Bachelor Annabella Lovas Gran Canaria Investigation Death Reality TV Missing Person Canary Islands A Nagy Ő Unidentified Body

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