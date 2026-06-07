Former BBC Presenter Questioned by Police Over Historical Sexual Assault Allegation

A former BBC presenter, identified as a household name, has been interviewed under caution by Metropolitan Police after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her on his programme in Stratford around twenty years ago. The presenter denies the claim, stating there is no case to answer. The incident is under investigation, with no arrests made. This follows a series of BBC scandals involving Scott Mills, Huw Edwards, Gregg Wallace and Jermaine Jenas.

A former BBC presenter has been questioned by police following an allegation of sexual assault that is said to have occurred around twenty years ago on his programme in Stratford, east London.

The individual, described as a household name with decades of appearances across various shows, was interviewed under caution by Metropolitan Police detectives last month. According to sources, the presenter was 'stunned' by the claims and maintains his innocence, with a spokesperson stating there is 'no case to answer.

' The woman who made the allegation resides outside London, and her case was referred to the Met by another police force. The Metropolitan Police confirmed an investigation into a report of sexual assault that took place in Stratford between September 2005 and December 2006, noting that a man was interviewed under caution on May 14. No arrests have been made, and the woman continues to be supported by officers.

The presenter was employed by an independent production company that created shows for the BBC. This latest incident adds to a series of scandals that have recently embroiled the BBC. In March, DJ Scott Mills was dismissed by the corporation after historical allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy under the age of 16 emerged. The alleged offences occurred between 1997 and 2000 when Mills was in his mid‑twenties.

Mills, who denied the claims when they first surfaced in 2016, is now suing the BBC for unfair dismissal. His legal representatives at Level Law have been in correspondence with the broadcaster, where he had worked for twenty‑eight years. Some of Mills' supporters have suggested he became a 'scapegoat' for the BBC's then director‑general Tim Davie, who adopted a zero‑tolerance policy following a string of scandals involving figures such as Huw Edwards, Gregg Wallace and Jermaine Jenas.

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards was dismissed and later convicted for possessing indecent images of children. He received a six‑month suspended sentence in 2024 after being found with forty‑one images, some depicting children as young as seven. Gregg Wallace, known for his role on MasterChef, stepped down pending an investigation into historical misconduct allegations.

After an internal probe examined eighty‑three allegations against Wallace, forty‑five were upheld; he subsequently sued the BBC for failing to disclose personal data, a claim he later dropped. Jermaine Jenas, the former footballer, was dropped by the BBC in August 2024 over workplace misconduct after sending inappropriate text messages to two female employees.

He admitted to sending 'inappropriate texts' but denied sending explicit pictures or videos, and is now attempting to revive his media career through podcasts after losing his £190,000 salary. These cases reflect a broader crisis of accountability and cultural failings within the corporation, as it grapples with the aftermath of multiple historical allegations against high‑profile staff members





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BBC Scandal Sexual Assault Allegation Historical Abuse Met Police Investigation Presenter Misconduct Scott Mills Huw Edwards Gregg Wallace Jermaine Jenas

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