Former BBC Radio Host Jailed Again for Breaching Sex Offender Order

Peter Rowell, the former presenter of the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Bristol, is back in prison after violating his sex offender registration requirements. Rowell was originally convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing teenage girls.

Peter Rowell , a former BBC presenter, is once again behind bars, this time for breaching his sex offender order. Rowell, who once hosted the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Bristol, was originally sentenced to six years in prison back in 2012 for a series of disturbing sexual offenses. He had pleaded guilty to a total of twelve counts of indecent assault targeting five young girls, all under the age of 16. These offenses occurred between 1989 and the early 1990s.

In addition to the indecent assault charges, Rowell also admitted to six counts of making indecent photographs of children, after authorities discovered over 400 indecent images of children in his possession. Following his initial conviction, Rowell was required to register as a sex offender. This meant he was obligated to inform the police about any addresses where he intended to stay, whether permanently, on a regular basis, or if children were present. However, he has now been incarcerated again due to multiple violations of this order, specifically by failing to provide the necessary address details to law enforcement. The details of these violations were presented at Newport Magistrates' Court. Evidence revealed that on one occasion, Rowell was present at a property for over twelve hours with a child under the age of 18, regardless of whether an adult was also present. Another incident involved Rowell traveling thirty miles from his then-residence in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to stay at an address in Pontypridd, South Wales, without informing the police as required. Furthermore, he failed to notify authorities about an address where he had resided for seven days or longer between November of the previous year and March of the current year. Rowell, who resides in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating sex offender notification requirements. He has now been sentenced to 29 weeks in prison, over a decade after his initial conviction for the original sexual offenses. \The case also highlights prior incidents related to Rowell's past actions. He triggered a police search when he went missing in March 2011, failing to appear for his regular afternoon radio program. His car was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot, but he was later located 'safe and well' the next day in Keswick, Cumbria. Prior to his disappearance, police had raided his home and seized his computer, leading to the discovery of indecent images. Rowell was subsequently arrested in April of that year. Before his career at the BBC, which began in 2010, Rowell served as a news bulletin reader on ITV West for over a decade. He also held a position as a DJ at GWR, a regional radio station in the southwest, during the 1980s. When sentencing Rowell in 2012 at Bristol Crown Court, Judge David Ticehurst delivered a stern message. The judge stated that Rowell had enjoyed a life that many would envy, possessing a seemingly successful career in a glamorous environment. However, the judge emphasized that behind this public persona, Rowell concealed a dark secret, namely his attraction to young girls and his pattern of sexually abusing and exploiting them for personal gratification. Judge Ticehurst pointed out that Rowell used the world of showbiz to lure young girls and abuse them, and it wasn't an isolated incident, but a series of offenses involving five different girls over a span of five years. The judge highlighted that the girls had been drawn to Rowell because of his celebrity status, and he had invited them to his studio under the guise of offering an insight into the media world. Instead, he had used these opportunities to sexually abuse them, creating a serious and disturbing breach of trust





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