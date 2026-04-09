Former BBC Radio Host Jailed Again for Breaching Sex Offender Order

Peter Rowell, a former BBC Radio presenter convicted of sexually abusing teenage girls, has been imprisoned again for repeatedly violating the terms of his sex offender order. This is over ten years after his original conviction.

Peter Rowell , a former BBC presenter, is once again behind bars, this time for breaching his sex offender order. The 67-year-old, who previously hosted the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Bristol, was originally sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 following a conviction on multiple counts of sexual offenses. His initial crimes involved the indecent assault of five girls under the age of 16, a series of incidents that occurred between 1989 and the early 1990s.

Furthermore, Rowell admitted to creating indecent photographs of a child, with over 400 such images discovered on his computer. As part of his sentence, he was obligated to register as a sex offender, necessitating the regular notification to the police of any addresses where he resided, whether permanently, frequently, or when children were present. This was the fundamental point of the original case that brought him down. \The recent breach of this order stems from Rowell's failure to provide law enforcement with accurate and timely details regarding his whereabouts. Newport Magistrates' Court heard specific instances where he violated the conditions of his release. One incident involved his unlawful presence at a property for over 12 hours with a minor under 18, and this was an issue even in the presence or absence of an adult. Another breach involved an unauthorized 30-mile journey from his flat in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to an address in Pontypridd, South Wales, without informing the police. Furthermore, Rowell was also found to have failed to notify authorities about an address where he stayed for a duration of seven days or longer between November of the preceding year and March. These repeated failures led to his re-arrest and subsequent imprisonment. The specifics of the infractions were considered by the court as a significant disregard for the terms of his release, and the fact the actions were repeated showed the offender knew he was breaking the law and did so anyway. \Before his BBC career, Rowell worked as a news bulletin reader for ITV West, a role he held for more than a decade. He also spent time as a DJ for GWR, a regional radio station in the southwest during the 1980s. A police hunt for Rowell was triggered in March 2011 when he failed to appear for his afternoon radio program and his car was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot. He was eventually located in Keswick, Cumbria, the following day, deemed safe and sound. Prior to his disappearance, a raid on his home uncovered the indecent images, which led to his arrest in April 2011. Judge David Ticehurst, in the 2012 sentencing at Bristol Crown Court, emphasized the contrast between Rowell's public persona and his hidden actions. The judge said Rowell had a life that many would envy, but behind his public image, he concealed a dark secret. He highlighted Rowell's attraction to young girls, his sexual abuse and exploitation, and his use of the entertainment world to lure these girls. The judge also underlined that Rowell's actions were not isolated incidents of succumbing to temptation. They were a series of offenses involving five different girls over a period of five years. He added that the girls believed they were getting an insight into the media world, when in truth he was enabling his own sexual abuse of them. Rowell has now been sentenced to 29 weeks in jail.





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Peter Rowell Sex Offender BBC Child Abuse Breach Of Order

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Former BBC Radio Host Jailed Again for Breaching Sex Offender OrderPeter Rowell, the former presenter of the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Bristol, is back in prison after violating his sex offender registration requirements. Rowell was originally convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing teenage girls.

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