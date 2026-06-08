Former BBC Star and Convicted Sex Offender Chris Langham Lists Kent Cottage on Airbnb

An investigation reveals that a highly-rated Airbnb cottage in Kent is owned by Chris Langham, a former BBC comedy star convicted in 2006 for downloading child sexual abuse images. Despite his criminal past and the collapse of his acting career, Langham, now 77, lives quietly in Cranbrook with his supportive wife and runs the rental property, which boasts excellent reviews. The story explores themes of reinvention, public perception, and the moral ambiguities of allowing a convicted sex offender to operate a hospitality business.

A picturesque cottage set in seven acres of wildflower meadows and woodland in Cranbrook, Kent , is being marketed as an idyllic holiday let on Airbnb .

The property, which sleeps up to six guests and rents for £250 per night, is presented with rustic charm and promises of tranquil surroundings teeming with wildlife. The owners, who reside in a separate dwelling on the grounds, offer a 'superhost' level of service, boasting a near-perfect 4.98 rating from over 250 reviews and a 100 percent response rate.

However, a deeper investigation reveals a far more controversial identity behind the listing: one of the landlords is Chris Langham, a 77-year-old former BBC star whose celebrated acting career collapsed after his conviction for downloading indecent images of children. Langham, once a prominent figure in British comedy known for roles in 'Not The Nine O'Clock News' and the award-winning political satire 'The Thick Of It', was sentenced to ten months in prison in 2006 for 15 counts of downloading child abuse material, including depictions of the rape of a teenager and the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old.

He served only three months before release. The scandal immediately ended his television career and led to his ostracism from the entertainment industry. Former colleagues and casting directors shunned him, and attempts to revive his career through low-budget films failed. Retreating from public view, Langham returned to his family home in Cranbrook, where he has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Remarkably, Langham's second wife, theatre director Chrissie Langham, has remained with him throughout the ordeal, supporting him both during the legal proceedings and financially when his acting income ceased. The couple now manage the Airbnb property together, a cottage that originally served as a home for Langham's parents, Michael and Helen, before their deaths in 2011 and 2018.

The listing describes the property as a 'cosy, light and spacious traditional oak-framed building' with a minstrels' gallery, set within private grounds of meadows, orchards, and woodland walks. Langham's biography on the platform identifies him as a filmmaker, sailor, and 'superhost', accompanied by a smiling photograph. While guests are informed that the main house is 'out of bounds', the couple's presence on the estate is noted.

Locals in Cranbrook offer mixed perspectives; some describe Langham as a 'lovely man' and 'genuinely nice' who has 'paid the price', while others remain unaware of his past. His daily life now revolves around managing the cottage, frequenting a local gastropub, and sailing his boat on the English Channel. The story raises complex questions about redemption, privacy, and the right to rebuild a life after a serious criminal conviction





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