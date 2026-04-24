Former Beauty Queen Carolina Flores Gomez Allegedly Shot by Mother-in-Law in Mexico City

Chilling footage appears to show Erika Herrera, 63, shooting Carolina Flores Gomez, 27, 12 times in her Mexico City apartment. The incident has sparked outrage and a police investigation, with an arrest warrant issued for Herrera.

The tragic and disturbing case of Carolina Flores Gomez, a former beauty queen , has sent shockwaves through Mexico and beyond. The 27-year-old mother was allegedly murdered by her mother-in-law, Erika Herrera, in her Mexico City apartment on April 15th.

Harrowing security footage, obtained by Mexican newspaper Reforma, appears to document the horrifying events leading up to the shooting. The video shows Carolina walking through her living room, seemingly unaware of the impending danger. Her mother-in-law, 63-year-old Erika Herrera, is seen trailing behind her, her hands concealed in her pockets. The footage captures the pair entering a room further inside the apartment, after which a series of loud bangs and desperate screams erupt.

Carolina’s husband, Alejandro Gomez, is then seen rushing into the room, carrying their eight-month-old baby. His immediate reaction is one of disbelief and anguish as he confronts his mother, demanding to know what she has done. Herrera’s chilling response – ‘Nothing. She made me angry’ – reveals a disturbing lack of remorse.

The exchange continues with Gomez pleading with his mother, reminding her that Carolina was family, to which Herrera coldly replies, ‘You’re mine and she stole you. ’ The delay in reporting the crime to authorities is also deeply concerning. According to local media and Carolina’s mother, Reyna Gomez Molina, the family waited until the following day to report the shooting, fearing for the safety of the couple’s infant child.

This hesitation underscores the complex and potentially volatile dynamics within the family. The Attorney General of Mexico City has since issued an arrest warrant for Erika Herrera, but her current whereabouts remain unknown. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to piece together the events that led to this senseless tragedy. Carolina’s life was tragically cut short, leaving behind a grieving husband, a vulnerable baby, and a community mourning the loss of a vibrant young woman.

Before her untimely death, Carolina Flores Gomez had achieved recognition as Miss Teen Universe for Baja California in 2017. She later transitioned into a career as an influencer and content creator, sharing glimpses of her life, travels, and fashion with her followers. Her online presence showcased a joyful and optimistic spirit, making her murder all the more shocking and heartbreaking. The outpouring of grief and calls for justice have been immense.

Friends and family have taken to social media to express their sorrow and demand accountability for Herrera’s actions. Alexa Villalobos, a close friend of Carolina’s, described her as ‘beautiful inside and out; loving, charismatic, and helpful. ’ She lamented the loss of a life ‘full of dreams and love’ and passionately called for justice for Carolina, her family, and her baby.

El Tesoro del Saber, Carolina’s former school, released a statement expressing their ‘deep sadness’ and offering condolences to her loved ones. They remembered her as a ‘beautiful little girl, full of love and tenderness. ’ Reyna Gomez Molina, Carolina’s mother, has been particularly vocal in her pursuit of justice, organizing a protest march and using social media to raise awareness about her daughter’s case.

Her plea – ‘Let’s raise our voices for my daughter so that her name is not just another statistic’ – resonates with many who are demanding that Herrera be brought to justice and that this tragedy serves as a catalyst for addressing issues of domestic violence and family conflict. The case highlights the devastating consequences of unchecked anger and the urgent need for support systems for victims of abuse and their families





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mexico Murder Beauty Queen Domestic Violence Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ellie Scotney reveals what went wrong before her undisputed triumph - ‘Surely I get fighter of the year!’It is hard see another fight in 2026 bettering that all-out war between Ellie Scotney and Mayelli Flores.

Read more »

Former Beauty Queen Carolina Flores Gomez Fatally Shot in Mexico City; Mother-in-Law Under InvestigationCarolina Flores Gomez, Miss Teen Universe Baja California 2017, was found dead in her Mexico City apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities are investigating her mother-in-law as a person of interest amid growing concerns over violence against women in Mexico.

Read more »

Former Beauty Queen Carolina Flores Gomez Fatally Shot in Mexico City; Mother-in-Law Under InvestigationCarolina Flores Gomez, Miss Teen Universe Baja California 2017, was found dead in her Mexico City apartment. Authorities are investigating her mother-in-law as a person of interest in the intentional homicide. The case highlights growing concerns about violence against women in Mexico.

Read more »

Trump Orders US Navy to 'Shoot to Kill' Iranian Boats in Strait of HormuzDonald Trump has authorized the US Navy to use lethal force against Iranian vessels laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the region. The US has also seized a tanker suspected of smuggling Iranian oil and maintains a blockade of Iranian ports, despite extending a ceasefire. This has led to accusations of ceasefire violations from Iran and disruption of global shipping, impacting energy prices.

Read more »

'shoot to kill - no hesitation' in Strait of HormuzIn his latest Truth Social post, Donald Trump said he ordered the US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz

Read more »

Arsenal have reasons for hope in attacking shoot-out with Man City for Premier League titleMan City are new Premier League leaders and title favourites but do Arsenals returning players give them cause for optimism in their shoot-out for the crown? Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.

Read more »