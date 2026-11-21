Francesca Esker, Ihor Demianenko, Teodora Villalobos, Maria Peck, Los Angeles. Details on the fatal minivan collision near the metro station and the victims' identities.

Francesca Esker, a 39-year-old former beauty queen and actress, has been officially identified as the third fatality resulting from a tragic minivan crash near a Los Angeles metro station. The incident, which occurred on November 10, claimed the lives of three street vendors after Ihor Demianenko, a 61-year-old driver, allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

Crash Mechanics And Official Ruling

The Los Angeles medical examiner confirmed that Esker died from blunt force injuries sustained during the collision and officially ruled her death an accident. Demianenko is accused of speeding his minivan around another car before losing control around 6 pm, striking pedestrians and vendors in the area. The impact caused the vehicle to end up under a food vendor's tent on the sidewalk.

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Upon arrival, investigators found the minivan surrounded by debris with its driver's side door left open and an air bag deployed. Demianenko appeared shocked when he exited the vehicle and was subsequently arrested on three counts of murder. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell stated that investigators will review crash video frame by frame to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Victims Identified As Community Vendors

Esker joins two other victims in the fatal crash: Teodora Villalobos, 57, and Maria Peck, 73. Both women were mothers and long-time street vendors who worked outside the metro station. Villalobos sold items including pupusas, tamales, and hot dogs for years, while Peck had been a familiar face in the North Hollywood community for over 11 years.

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Two additional individuals were injured in the crash, sustaining injuries severe enough to require medical attention. The force of the collision sent pedestrians, vendor items, and debris flying through the area. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with items scattered and victims lying in various states of distress near bike racks and station stairs.

Witness Accounts Of The Impact

Luis Luna-Guzman, a worker at a nearby burger stand, described hearing a loud boom and seeing people on the ground amidst scattered food and cups. He recounted moving toward the scene to find an injured woman with visible blood on her face, arms, and legs, moaning in pain with her eyes closed. He told reporters he instructed her to remain still as help arrived.

Luna-Guzman also noted seeing another woman's body nearby and a third victim lying unmoving on the stairs leading to the station. Residents quickly gathered at the scene, running toward the crash site to assist. The immediate aftermath was marked by shock and urgency as bystanders attempted to provide aid before emergency services fully secured the area.

Community Mourning And Legal Proceedings

Friends and family have begun the process of mourning the victims through social media tributes and fundraising efforts. Villalobos was remembered for her generosity, with her family noting she often gave food to those who could not pay. Their GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $23,000 of its $26,000 goal to support her family during this devastating time.

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Peck's family described her death as a senseless act, honoring her as a loving and hardworking woman who touched many lives. Their fundraiser has gathered more than $12,000. Esker, known for her work as a model and actress, received tributes calling her a queen. Demianenko remains in custody facing murder charges as the investigation continues.