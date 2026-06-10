Former Bond Girl Madeline Smith Recalls Terrifying Encounter with Warren Beatty

Madeline Smith, a former Bond Girl, has shared a shocking story of being left terrified by Warren Beatty after he exposed himself stark naked in front of her. The actress, who was still a virgin at the time, recalled the incident in her soon-to-be released memoir, where she was invited to afternoon tea at his friend's home. However, what she believed would be an innocent meeting turned into anything but as she left stunned to encounter the Bonnie and Clyde star completely nude after being led to the room where he was staying.

Former Bond Girl Madeline Smith has claimed she was left terrified after Warren Beatty exposed himself stark naked in front of her before asking for a cuddle.

Recalling the incident in her soon-to-be released memoir, the 76-year-old actress told how she was still a virgin at the time and quickly spurned the film icon's advances. She first met Warren at Roman Polanski's wedding to Sharon Tate in January 1968, where he told her she was the most beautiful girl he had ever met.

An invitation to afternoon tea at his friend's home later followed, however, what she believed would be an innocent meeting turned into anything but as she left stunned to encounter the Bonnie and Clyde star completely nude after being led to the room where he was staying. She wrote in her book: I was shown into his room. Warren was lying there stark naked and on the phone. I was absolutely terrified.

I was a virgin. I thought we were going to have tea and cakes. He told me I was a very intelligent girl, but when I said I'm going to go home now, he said it would be nice to have a cuddle. I replied, well, my idea of cuddling is obviously fully clothed.

To say that I was inexperienced is an understatement. Recalling the incident in her soon-to-be released memoir, as reported in The Telegraph, the 76-year-old actress told how she was still a virgin at the time and quickly spurned the film icon's advances.

She added of working in the industry at the time: I am not saying I am a goody-two-shoes at all, because I'm not, but the levels of drug-taking and sexual excess were staggering looking back now... Men expected women to be even freer with their bodies, but I swam in the opposite direction. Daily Mail has contacted Warren Beatty's representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, in her interview with The Telegraph, Madeline recalled turning down another Hollywood hunk - Sean Connery - in the past, noting the stark contrast between him and perfect gentleman Roger Moore whom she starred alongside in 1973's Live And Let Die. Three years earlier amid filming for the movie The Ballad of Tam-Lin, Madeline told how she bumped into the Scottish actor at Peebles Hydro hotel, where he swiftly propositioned her as she entered her room carrying a Dostoevsky novel.

She said of Sean, who at the time was hugely popular with five Bond films under his belt: He said to me, can I come in and run your bath with you and we'll read Dostoevsky together? Madeline, who at that point had done nothing but hold hands with a partner, was quick to reject his offer. Remembering the encounter, she shared: I didn't know what a man looks like. I said no. I knew what he wanted...

He was just cheeky. Obviously, any other woman would say, come this way, close the door. He was very hurt. The Vampire Lovers star recollected that the next day in the hotel grounds, Sean blanked her.

Madeline wrote: I was shown into his room. Warren was lying there stark naked and on the phone. I was absolutely terrified. I was a virgin.

I thought we were going to have tea and cakes. Meanwhile, in her interview with The Telegraph, Madeline recalled turning down another Hollywood hunk - Sean Connery - in the past, noting the stark contrast between him and perfect gentleman Roger Moore. Madeline famously appeared as Italian agent Miss Caruso in the 1973 classic Live And Let Die alongside Roger Moore. Madeline's bombshell claims come years after she supported re-casting James Bond as a woman following Daniel Craig's stint.

She made a surprise appearance on This Morning in 2019 to debate the issue, as she also gave an insight in her early days as a budding actress. During the debate with Andy West, Madeline insisted she has no issue with a woman cast as Bond, as she said evolving times mean women can handle the bigger roles. She explained: I can't see any reason why ultimately why a woman a lady cannot play the James Bond character.

It will change and it will evolve, sensitivity, sex. Times have changed women play a far greater role now, they've emerged from the darkness and the dark ages. Madeline then gave insight into her early years as an actress, as she spent several years working in television before landing the Bond Girl role. She explained: I remember being pushed on a bed and being expected to play footsie. In the late 1960s and early 1970s definitely





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