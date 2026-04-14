Former Boxer 'The Shovel' Jailed for Una Crown Murder After 12 Years: DNA Breakthrough Solves Cold Case

A former boxer, David Newton, known as 'The Shovel,' has been jailed for the murder of Una Crown after a cold case investigation was revived by a DNA breakthrough. The case, which is featured in a '24 Hours in Police Custody' episode, highlights the initial errors in the investigation and the relentless pursuit of justice that led to Newton's conviction. Also, exclusive details on Marilyn Monroe's long-lost diary are revealed.

Sign up for our newsletter to receive an exclusive article delving into the shocking revelations from Marilyn Monroe's long-lost diary. Explore the hidden truths and secrets that challenge everything we thought we knew about her mysterious death, according to a recent investigator. In other news, we invite our readers to share their interests. Let us know the types of cases that captivate your attention at crimedesk@dailymail.co.uk.

The case of David Newton, a former boxer known as 'The Shovel,' provides a stark reminder of the long arm of justice. Newton, aged 71, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in February 2025 for the murder of Una Crown. The brutal crime occurred in January 2013, when Mrs. Crown, 86, was discovered in her Wisbech, Cambridgeshire bungalow, her throat cut, chest stabbed, and her clothing set ablaze. Initially, the police treatment of the scene was flawed, and Newton evaded immediate justice. During the initial investigation, the police did not immediately treat the incident as suspicious, allowing the crime scene to be compromised. Newton was interviewed as a suspect, but due to insufficient evidence, he was not charged. The documentary '24 Hours in Police Custody' on Channel 4 showcases this case, including footage of Newton in a police cell, where he nonchalantly boasted about his nickname and his protective nature towards his daughters. The breakthrough came in 2024 when DNA from Mrs. Crown's nail clippings was analyzed using advanced techniques unavailable in 2013, linking Newton directly to the murder. This forensic discovery, along with other evidence, was instrumental in convicting him.

The investigation into Mrs. Crown's murder highlights the relentless pursuit of justice and the advancements in forensic science. Detective Superintendent Iain Moor and the Major Crime Unit reopened the case, driven by the desire to solve this heinous crime. Despite the initial errors and the delay in preserving the crime scene, new DNA technology offered a pivotal moment. The DNA, found under Mrs. Crown's nails, provided irrefutable proof of Newton's involvement. The analysis involved extensive travel to rule out other possible DNA matches, showing the dedication of the investigators. The judge, Mr. Justice Neil Garnham, condemned Newton's brutal actions, acknowledging the 'ferocious and sustained knife attack on a defenceless old lady'. Detective Superintendent Moor emphasized that Newton, who believed he had evaded justice, ultimately couldn't hide from the truth. The documentary illustrates the police's dedication to reviewing unsolved cases and exploring new avenues of investigation. The case also provides closure and justice for Mrs. Crown's family, and it’s a testament to the fact that unsolved murder cases are never truly closed, with law enforcement persistently seeking justice.

Rachel Sharp, US Crime Desk Editor, has uncovered shocking details about Marilyn Monroe's long-lost diary, details that change everything we thought we knew about her mysterious death. For decades, her missing diary has belonged to the realm of hollywood myth. But now, an investigator I spoke to not only insists it's real, but that he found it. Sign up to read exactly what he found. The article provides additional insights into the story. The investigative work also provides valuable information and context





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