Former British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman Marries Longtime Partner

Renowned journalist and former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman has married her partner of 20 years, David, in an intimate ceremony at the Chelsea Register Office attended by close friends and family.

Alexandra Shulman , the distinguished former editor-in-chief of British Vogue and current Mail on Sunday columnist, has officially entered a new chapter in her personal life. The 68-year-old writer recently announced that she has married her long-term partner, 78-year-old David, following a committed relationship spanning more than two decades.

The intimate ceremony took place at the Chelsea Register Office in London, where the couple was surrounded by a small, select group of family members and close friends. Shulman shared the joyous occasion with her followers on Instagram, posting a vibrant photograph of the pair celebrating outside the venue. In the image, the bride is seen wearing a stylish red and white patterned dress as guests showered the newlyweds with celebratory confetti.

She joyfully captioned the post with the words: WE DID IT! Wedding at Chelsea with family and a few friends, expressing gratitude to those who assisted with the details, including her son Samuel Spike and family members who provided the flowers and brunch arrangements. Her son, Samuel Spike, who is from her previous marriage to author Paul Spike, also honored the event by posting a tender photograph of the couple on social media, simply captioned Mum and David.

The announcement drew an outpouring of warm wishes and congratulatory messages from numerous high-profile friends and peers within the media and fashion industries, including fashion model Daisy Lowe. This wedding marks a significant milestone for Shulman, who had previously been candid about her complicated feelings regarding labels in long-term relationships.

In a reflective piece for the Mail on Sunday, she once shared her dislike for the term partner, describing it as unattractively corporate and contractual, while admitting that the term boyfriend felt equally awkward and potentially misleading at her stage in life. By finally tying the knot, the couple has chosen to solidify their long-standing bond in a way that resonates with their shared history and personal values, moving past the terminology that previously troubled her.

Shulman's career is marked by her legendary tenure at British Vogue, where she served as editor-in-chief for 25 years before her departure in 2017. Her influence on the fashion landscape was profound; upon her exit, Nicholas Coleridge, the former managing director of Conde Nast, hailed her as the most successful and longest-serving editor in the publication's century-long history.

He described her as a towering figure who exemplified the very best qualities of journalism—hard-working, perceptive, imaginative, and a brilliant leader. When she stepped down, Shulman remarked that she was eager to explore a life outside the intense world of Vogue, noting that she often found it amusing when people remarked that she did not look like the traditional editor of the magazine, despite the fact that her personal style was exactly what defined the role at that time.

Since her departure, the position has been held by prominent figures like Edward Enninful and current editor-in-chief Chioma Nnadi, yet Shulman remains a significant voice in British media. Her wedding is not merely a celebration of a new marriage, but a testament to the enduring nature of a twenty-year partnership that has thrived well beyond the spotlight of her professional life.





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