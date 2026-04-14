Former Channel 5 News Presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije to Face Dan Walker in Employment Tribunal Over Allegations

Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije is set to face Dan Walker in an employment tribunal, accusing him of sexism, misogyny, and bullying, along with claims against ITN and Channel 5. The case involves allegations of a toxic work environment and a subsequent redundancy, with Walker denying all accusations. The tribunal will examine evidence and the perspectives of those involved in the internal workplace dispute.

Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije , a former Channel 5 News presenter, is set to face her former co-anchor, Dan Walker , in a five-week employment tribunal hearing in London. The case stems from Vanderpuije's allegations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying against Walker, as well as claims against ITN, the production company behind Channel 5 News, and Paramount, the owner of Channel 5. The legal battle has drawn significant attention, with reports highlighting the internal dynamics within the newsroom and the differing perspectives on the situation.

Vanderpuije, 47, is claiming she was the victim of a sham redundancy and that she made protected disclosures regarding a toxic culture of racism, sexism, misogyny, and bullying within the Channel 5 Newsroom, alleging that its editorial content reflected this culture. She asserts ITN and Channel 5 attempted to cover up this culture. Dan Walker, 49, vehemently denies all allegations, gathering over 50 character witness statements to support his defense. The situation has deeply affected Walker, who is described as being 'stunned and actually very upset to be accused of such things.'

Vanderpuije's lawyer, Jonathan Coad, has stated on her behalf that she is constrained by legal reasons from providing further details until the trial, where her barrister will present the full claims and supporting evidence. The upcoming tribunal is expected to delve into the specifics of Vanderpuije's claims and the evidence supporting them. The case highlights the complexities of workplace disputes, particularly those involving allegations of discrimination and harassment. Internal disagreements and the resulting legal proceedings underscore the importance of fostering a respectful and inclusive environment within media organizations.

The report indicates that Vanderpuije circulated email exchanges after being banned from the newsroom following her complaint in 2024. The situation escalated to the point where ITN's chief executive, Rachel Corp, banned Vanderpuije from the newsroom. This action was taken after Vanderpuije circulated their email exchange to numerous colleagues. Vanderpuije was offered paid leave by ITN while her complaints were investigated, and her redundancy consultation continued. When she returned, she was told to go home 'as a duty of care.'

An insider claimed that any sympathy she may have garnered internally was lost when she named Dan Walker specifically in the tribunal. Dan Walker is described as being well-regarded internally and 'is the antidote to some of the other starry presenters.' This insider also mentions that when Walker joined the channel, it was clear that Vanderpuije would be 'number two and not get equal billing. She was automatically being sidelined. It’s a familiar trait in TV news.' An investigation into Walker in 2024 'completely exonerated' him following a workplace probe into 'serious misconduct.' Sources familiar with the inquiry said there was a lack of evidence to support the claims, and Walker cooperated fully.

Vanderpuije’s departure from Channel 5 in 2024 followed over five years of presenting the news program, the last 12 months with Walker. The case is a reminder of the potentially high stakes involved in such disputes and the need for thorough investigations and fair processes.

The case has already generated significant media attention and is likely to continue to do so throughout the tribunal. The outcome of the hearing will have implications for the individuals involved, as well as for the broader discussion of workplace conduct and the responsibilities of media organizations. The case also brings to light the dynamics of newsrooms and the impact of internal conflicts on individuals and the workplace environment. Legal proceedings often involve complex narratives, multiple perspectives, and a range of potential outcomes.

Vanderpuije's representative stated that she looks forward to responding to any criticisms made of her by the respondents via the media during the trial. Walker, on the other hand, strongly denies all the claims and is prepared to tell the judge the truth. The amount of support Walker has received in the form of witness statements speaks to his reputation among colleagues. The legal case is expected to examine the specifics of the alleged incidents, the evidence presented, and the credibility of the involved parties.

The impact on the careers of both Vanderpuije and Walker, as well as on the reputation of Channel 5 and ITN, will be crucial to follow during the tribunal. The case’s complexities reflect the challenges media organizations face in ensuring fair treatment and a safe work environment for all employees. Walker's lawyer also provided a statement that his client has been exonerated of any wrongdoing, and the investigation did not uphold any of the claims made against him. The tribunal's decisions have the potential to set precedents regarding workplace behavior, accusations of discrimination, and the responsibilities of media outlets to ensure fair and safe work environments.





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