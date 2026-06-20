Former child star Daveigh Chase's tragic death on Skid Row

Daveigh Chase, a former child star known for her role in Lilo & Stitch, died at the age of 35 after developing sepsis from meningitis and an infection in her blood. She had been living on Skid Row, among the homeless population, due to addiction, malnutrition, and delays in care.

Former child star Daveigh Chase, known for her role in Lilo & Stitch, died at the age of 35 after developing sepsis from meningitis and an infection in her blood.

She had been living on Skid Row, among the homeless population, due to addiction, malnutrition, and delays in care. The specific substances she was taking have not been confirmed, but she had a long history of drug abuse dating back to her early teens. The chain of events that led to her death included weakened immune function, poor nutrition, and exposure to the elements, which contributed to her susceptibility to infections





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Homelessness Drug Addiction Malnutrition Infections Immune System Healthcare Access Homeless Population Chronic Drug Use Weakened Immune Function Poor Nutrition Exposure To The Elements Infections Immune System Malnutrition Healthcare Access Homeless Population Chronic Drug Use Weakened Immune Function Poor Nutrition Exposure To The Elements Infections Immune System Malnutrition Healthcare Access Homeless Population Chronic Drug Use Weakened Immune Function Poor Nutrition Exposure To The Elements

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