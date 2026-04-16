Former Child Star Ethan Jamieson Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon

The Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson, 27, has been arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after allegedly firing a handgun at a vehicle in Raleigh, North Carolina. This follows a previous arrest for resisting arrest in 2025.

Actor Ethan Jamieson , previously known for his role as a District 4 tribute in the 2012 film The Hunger Games , has been arrested and faces three felony charges. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on April 8th in Raleigh, North Carolina, following an alleged incident on March 23rd. Court documents reveal that Jamieson is accused of assaulting three unidentified men with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The victims are listed in the documents only by their initials: E.F., J.M., and K.W.

Jamieson was denied bail on April 9th, and his next court appearance is scheduled for a disposition hearing on April 30th. Representatives for Jamieson have been contacted for comment. The alleged assault occurred when officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 9:52 p.m. The Raleigh Police Department stated that upon arrival, they encountered a victim who reported that an unknown individual on an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while it was in motion. Two other individuals were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Following an investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson as the individual who discharged a firearm in the direction of the victims' vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged. This is not Jamieson's first brush with the law. He was previously arrested in March 2025 and charged with resisting arrest, also in Raleigh. He was sentenced for that offense on March 26, 2026, just three days after the alleged assault for which he is now facing more serious charges. Jamieson's acting career began at a young age. He made his debut on the television show One Tree Hill in 2009, playing a minor role. He later appeared in the TV movie The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16 in 2010, and a short film titled Gravity in the same year. His most prominent role came in 2012 with The Hunger Games, sharing the screen with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth. He also participated in the making-of documentary, The World Is Watching: Making the Hunger Games. His final credited acting role was in 2013, portraying Milo Truth in an episode of the crime series Justified. Reflecting on his early success in The Hunger Games at the age of 13, Jamieson acknowledged the popularity of the books and the surprising scale of the film's success. He recalled the experience of being recognized by fans and signing autographs at the film's premiere as awesome. Despite the attention, Jamieson expressed a desire for a normal life over a full-time acting career, stating his ambition to simply be a normal person





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Ethan Jamieson The Hunger Games Child Star Assault With Deadly Weapon Arrest

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