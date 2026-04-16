Former Child Star Ethan Jamieson Arrested on Multiple Assault Charges

Ethan Jamieson, known for his role in The Hunger Games, has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill after allegedly firing a handgun at a vehicle in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Actor Ethan Jamieson , widely recognized for his role as a District 4 tribute in the blockbuster film The Hunger Games , has been apprehended by authorities on three felony charges. The 27-year-old former child star was taken into custody on April 8, following allegations that he assaulted three individuals using a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The incident, which reportedly occurred on March 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, has led to charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Court documents, as reported by the Daily Mail, list the victims as E.F., J.M., and K.W., though their identities remain largely undisclosed. Jamieson was denied bail the following day, on April 9, and his next scheduled court appearance is a disposition hearing set for April 30. Representatives for Jamieson have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail. The arrest stems from an incident where Raleigh Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:52 p.m. local time. Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a victim who stated that an unidentified suspect on an e-bike had discharged a firearm towards their vehicle. Two other individuals were present in the vehicle at the time of the alleged assault. Through their subsequent investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson as the individual responsible for firing a single shot in the direction of the victims' car. Jamieson was subsequently arrested and charged with the aforementioned offenses. This is not the first time Jamieson has had a brush with the law; he was previously arrested in March 2025 and faced charges related to resisting arrest, also in Raleigh. Interestingly, Jamieson's sentencing for the 2025 offense occurred on March 26, 2026, a mere three days after the most recent alleged assault. Before these legal troubles, Jamieson carved out a niche as a child actor. His acting debut was on the popular television series One Tree Hill in 2009, where he played the minor role of Kid #2. He later appeared in the 2010 TV movie The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16, and the short film Gravity. His most significant role came in 2012 with The Hunger Games, a film that achieved massive global success and starred acclaimed actors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth. Jamieson also featured in the 2012 documentary The World Is Watching: Making the Hunger Games, offering a behind-the-scenes perspective on the film's production. His last known acting credit was in 2013, portraying Milo Truth in an episode of the crime drama Justified. Reflecting on his breakout role in The Hunger Games at the age of 13, Jamieson told LancasterOnline in March 2012 that he recognized the popularity of the books but was surprised by the film's immense scale and success. He recalled the experience of being recognized for autographs at the Los Angeles premiere as pretty awesome. Despite his early success in a major Hollywood production, Jamieson expressed a desire to lead a more ordinary life, stating at the time that he wanted to be just a normal person rather than pursuing acting as a full-time career





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Ethan Jamieson The Hunger Games Child Star Assault With A Deadly Weapon Raleigh Arrest

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Former Child Star Ethan Jamieson Arrested for Assault with Deadly WeaponThe Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson, 27, has been arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after allegedly firing a handgun at a vehicle in Raleigh, North Carolina. This follows a previous arrest for resisting arrest in 2025.

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