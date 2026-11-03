Former CIA Agent Claims Trump Considers Nuclear Strike on Iran

John Kiriakou alleges Donald Trump wants to use tactical nuclear weapons on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain facility to break global norms, raising fears of unprecedented escalation.

John Kiriakou, a former Central Intelligence Agency agent who served from 1990 to 2004, has alleged that Donald Trump is actively considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. The claims specifically target the underground facility known as Pickaxe Mountain, which the United States government suspects is used for uranium enrichment activities.

Kiriakou stated during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that the former president seeks to destroy the deep underground lair by penetrating it with sufficient force to obliterate everything within. He emphasized that Trump intends to use this action to shatter the final taboo surrounding the deployment of nuclear bombs in modern warfare.

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Strategic Intent Behind Nuclear Threats

The former spy explained that the primary goal of such a strike is to empower future American presidents to utilize the nation's arsenal of ultimate weapons more freely. Kiriakou claimed that Trump explicitly wants to ensure subsequent leaders feel authorized to bypass established prohibitions on nuclear usage. He described this motivation as an effort to normalize the concept of tactical nuclear strikes for strategic advantage.

Kiriakou noted that he received these insights from his own contacts within the White House. He expressed strong disapproval of the idea, calling the prospect of using nuclear weapons to break geopolitical taboos crazy and highly dangerous for global stability.

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Escalation Tensions and Public Outcry

Fears of an imminent attack intensified after Iranian state television broadcast warning messages to its citizens. The broadcast instructed Iranians to take shelter behind barriers, lie on the ground, and cover their heads and faces if a nuclear blast occurred. Viewers were also told not to look at the intense flash and to wait 24 hours before leaving their shelters.

Anger erupted on the streets of Tehran, with protesters holding signs declaring that Trump must die. A large billboard in Enghelab Square displayed a mocked-up image of the former president behind bars, accompanied by text stating that they will kill him. These displays reflect the palpable fury felt across Iran regarding the threat.

Such a deployment would mark a historic escalation, as nuclear weapons have not been used in anger since 1945 when the United States leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The radioactive fallout from a strike in central Iran could spread hundreds of miles across the Middle East, affecting multiple nations.

Official Denials and Mixed Signals

Donald Trump has previously dismissed the idea of using nuclear weapons on Iran, calling it a stupid question. In April, he stated that conventional forces had already decimated their military capabilities without needing such extreme measures. He reiterated this stance in late August, arguing that nuclear strikes were unnecessary after military defeat.

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However, recent comments to Fox News suggested a willingness to resume strikes against Pickaxe Mountain. Trump told the network that the United States could target the facility in literally one hour, though he did not explicitly confirm the use of nuclear ordnance. The Pentagon has not officially commented on whether tactical nuclear strikes are being planned.

Security experts have largely downplayed the likelihood of an immediate nuclear attack. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, stated that while the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out, the chances are low. The debate continues over whether conventional bunker-buster bombs can effectively neutralize the deep underground complex or if nuclear force is deemed necessary.