Former CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta Marries PBS NewsHour's Liz Landers

Jim Acosta, former CNN White House correspondent, married PBS NewsHour's Liz Landers at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday night.

Former CNN star Jim Acosta has married PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Liz Landers in a ceremony at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday night.

The 55-year-old journalist confirmed the nuptials to The Washingtonian, and photos of the event were widely shared on social media. The couple managed to keep their relationship relatively private despite both working in the high-profile world of political journalism. They first met several years ago while both were employed at CNN, where Acosta served as the network's chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration.

Landers, 35, started at CNN as a freelance news assistant in 2013 before relocating to Washington, D.C. , to become the network's White House producer in 2017. She later transitioned to a Capitol Hill reporter role the following year. Acosta told The Washingtonian that his first impression of Landers was that she was a 'tenacious reporter' and that they got engaged during a trip to Hawaii six months ago.

Landers left CNN for Vice in April 2019 and joined PBS NewsHour as a White House correspondent in September 2025. The couple has largely kept their romance out of the public eye, though they were spotted together at a kickoff event for the White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend in April 2024 and again at the YouTube/Meridian International Center/C-SPAN reception in April 2025. Acosta has two children from his previous marriage to Sharon Mobley Stow, which ended in July 2017.

He left CNN in early 2025 after refusing to take part in a programming reshuffle that would have moved his morning show to a midnight time slot. During his final on-air segment, he stated he would not 'bow down to a tyrant' in reference to the incoming administration. The wedding ceremony was attended by approximately 150 guests and included a first dance, which Acosta posted about on Instagram.

Landers described her first impression of Acosta as 'less serious and funnier in person than he was on TV.

' The couple plans to honeymoon in Capri, Italy. Acosta's career at CNN was marked by his frequent clashes with former President Donald Trump during press briefings, making him a recognizable figure in political media. Landers has built her own reputation as a diligent political reporter, covering the White House and Capitol Hill. Their union has drawn attention from colleagues and viewers alike, celebrating a partnership between two respected journalists in the nation's capital





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