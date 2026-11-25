Daily Mail reporter Ali Daher reveals how convicted killer Beau Lamarre-Condon obsessed over celebrity fame and lied about his life years before murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

A serial killer convicted of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies spent years pursuing superficial fame through deception, according to new testimony from a former celebrity reporter. Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, was found guilty of the double murder following a two-month trial that revealed a pattern of pathological lying and obsessive behavior long before the fatal attacks.

Reporter Recall The Killer Celeb Chasing Habits

Daily Mail senior showbusiness reporter Ali Daher has detailed his interactions with Lamarre-Condon dating back to 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Daher described Lamarre-Condon as a super fan who relentlessly pursued major pop stars such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, often waiting outside hotels and venues for selfies or autographs. Their relationship was characterized by Daher as friendly yet competitive, with Lamarre-Condon viewing the reporter as a rival in the niche celebrity chasing community.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies in NSW Double Murder Trial

Systematic Lies About Wealth And Police Powers

Lamarre-Condon constructed an elaborate false identity online, styling himself as Beau London and claiming a lavish lifestyle funded by sugar daddies and private jets. He falsely boasted about backstage access to stars and used his former police connections to intimidate others. When exposed by the Influencer Updates AU account for stealing photos from influencer Fai Khadra, Lamarre-Condon angrily texted Daher demanding the identity and address of the administrator. He explicitly bragged about using his police authority to obtain the phone number of Amber Paul, the journalist behind the exposure account.

Deception Strategy Toward Fellow Fans

The convicted killer employed calculated deception to isolate his targets and gain exclusive access to celebrities. He would spread false rumors to other autograph collectors, such as claiming Rihanna was dining at a specific restaurant, thereby clearing the venue so he could be the only fan there. Daher noted that Lamarre-Condon told a different fabrication to every single person he encountered, including trivial details like the weather conditions outside.

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Mimicking Professional Media Careers

Lamarre-Condon actively attempted to mimic the career paths of successful media personalities rather than working legitimate jobs. He launched a website and began conducting interviews similar to those published by Ali Daher, demonstrating a deep desire to be perceived as an insider. He also created a short-lived social media account called The Real Gays of Sydney with a partner, further highlighting his efforts to fabricate a professional public persona.

Cultural Impact And Podcast Documentation

These revelations were published by Ali Daher in connection with Wayne Flower, host of The Trial Australia true crime podcast, providing context for Lamarre-Condon's mindset. The exposure of his fake influencer status and the misuse of police resources for personal gain adds a disturbing layer to the case of the man convicted of killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.