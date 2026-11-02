Former Councillor Philip Young Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes

Former Conservative councillor Philip Young admits to drugging and abusing his wife Joanne Young over 13 years. Four other men face trial for alleged abuse.

A former Conservative councillor from Swindon has admitted to nearly 50 sex offences against his wife, including drugging and sexual abuse, over a 13-year period. Philip Young pleaded guilty to the charges at Winchester Crown Court, where four other men are currently standing trial accused of sexually abusing the victim, Joanne Young.

Adverts and Online Solicitation Details

The court was told that Philip Young posted 20 advertisements on Craigslist inviting men to have sex with his wife, often describing the scenario as a thrill. One specific advert stated that when his wife gets aroused, they explore fantasies including having her tied to the bed. The message instructed potential partners to quietly use her body and remain silent to avoid giving away their identity.

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Prosecuting counsel Edward Culver revealed that analysis of Philip Young's devices uncovered 300 emails exchanged between 2015 and 2019. These communications included titles such as 'F* my tied and blindfolded wife' and 'F* my wife'. Young also utilized other platforms including Grindr and Fab Swingers, posting under the username London Monkey.

The Four Defendants on Trial

Four men are currently on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of sexually abusing Joanne Young. Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual touching in February 2023. The jury heard that Mrs. Young recalled feeling another man's hand while restrained and blindfolded during the incident involving Hassan before managing to flee to the en suite bathroom.

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Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, from Swindon, is charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching, which he denies. Richard Wilkins, 62, from Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, also stands accused of one count of rape, to which he has entered a not guilty plea.

A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street in Somerset, has admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault, and one of rape. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the conclusion of the trial alongside the other defendants whose cases are ongoing.

Evidence of Drugging and Coercion

Evidence presented to the jury included messages between Philip Young and Mohammed Hassan regarding the risks involved. Young wrote that his wife had a vasectomy and was unprotected, noting that the risk of pregnancy was a great thrill for them. He assured Hassan that they knew nothing about his identity, implying there would be no legal comeback for any actions taken.

Following the alleged incident with Hassan, Philip Young sent a message apologizing on behalf of his wife, stating she had freaked out and wanted to cease such encounters. The court also heard that in 2015, police attended the home after Border Force intercepted a package from India containing a Class C controlled medication. This substance, a known date rape drug, was used as a sedative.

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Prosecutors noted that Joanne Young had been prescribed a sedative drug for sleeping problems, which may have been utilized in the abuses. Additionally, police discovered 480 images of Mrs. Young in a state of undress on the devices, with the majority taken without her knowledge or consent, although some clarity on consent remains unclear for a minority of the photos.

Apologies and Sentencing Timeline

Philip Young has admitted to a total of 56 charges, including raping, drugging, and voyeurism against his ex-wife. In text messages, he expressed devastation and heartbreak after admitting to his wife that he had invited another man into their bedroom without her knowledge. He asked if she would prefer to tell her father he was unwell to avoid conflict, describing his sorry as inadequate for the hurt he caused.

Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity, allowing her identity to be fully revealed in the proceedings. The trial continues as the jury deliberates on the charges against Mohammed Hassan, Connor Sanderson-Doyle, Richard Wilkins, and Norman Macksoni. Sentencing for all defendants will occur once the legal proceedings are concluded.