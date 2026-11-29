Armaan Swaich alleges David Jones managers stole from the business and abused staff, blaming poor management rather than the retail recession for the collapse.

Armaan Swaich, a former employee of the historic David Jones department store chain, has issued severe allegations regarding internal management practices that he claims directly precipitated the retailer's financial downfall. Swaich, who worked for five years in the designer handbags division at the prominent Bourke Street location in Melbourne, asserts that senior leaders were systematically stealing from the company while subjecting employees to verbal abuse and violating labor rights.

Allegations of Internal Theft and Abuse

Swaich states that the operational failures leading to the current crisis were driven by bad leadership rather than the broader economic downturn affecting the retail sector. He describes a workplace culture where managers openly violated employee break times, eliminated essential training programs, and engaged in emotional and verbal mistreatment, sometimes in front of customers on the shop floor.

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Specific instances of alleged misconduct include a manager processing a refund for a one thousand seven hundred dollar handbag onto a personal credit card, a practice Swaich and a coworker witnessed. He notes that despite reporting this incident, the internal investigation was dismissed, and the coworker who raised the concern was instructed to drop the matter, fostering an environment where theft was viewed as an acceptable perk.

Further claims include the deletion of annual leave records for staff who corrected a manager on product knowledge, resulting only in the manager being transferred to a different department rather than facing disciplinary action. Swaich also alleges that loss prevention officers were complicit in covering up these activities, leading to unexplained stock discrepancies where items were missing before they were even placed on display.

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Leadership Context and Executive Response

These internal revelations emerge against the backdrop of David Jones entering voluntary administration on November 5, a move that has triggered the closure of nineteen of its thirty-eight stores across Australia and New Zealand. The restructuring plan aims to cut nearly one thousand seven hundred jobs by the end of the year, a decision the company officially attributes to weak economic conditions, falling consumer spending, intense competition, and the growth of online shopping.

Chief Executive Erica Berchtold, who assumed her role just months prior to the administration filing, has faced heightened scrutiny regarding her leadership during this collapse. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Berchtold expressed empathy for female executives who find themselves leading companies in crisis, a phenomenon known as the glass cliff, while defending her qualifications based on her extensive experience managing complex businesses.

Despite the public relations challenges and operational disruptions, Berchtold declined to address whether she was being judged more harshly than male counterparts, instead focusing on her track record. The store chain had previously warned customers of potential order delays and withdrawn various delivery options, including same-day and Saturday services, due to the surge in online activity following the administrative appointment.

Impact on Staff and Retail Network

Swaich argues that the toxic management style he described caused a mass exodus of highly trained staff, many of whom left for competitors offering better working conditions. He explicitly states that he feels no sympathy for the executives facing consequences, believing they deserve the fallout, but expresses deep concern for the dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly without recognition or support.

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The physical impact on the retail network involves the closure of seven stores in New South Wales, three in Victoria, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland, two in South Australia, one in the Australian Capital Territory, and one in New Zealand. These locations are expected to remain open through the critical Christmas trading period before permanently shutting their doors in the subsequent months.