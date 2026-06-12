The former defence secretary laid the blame for his decision to quit on Thursday squarely at the door of the Treasury, which he said was responsible for the funding plan's lack of money and transformative capabilities. Around 500 Palestine Action supporters gathered outside Woolwich Crown Court to show support for four activists convicted of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm. The UK economy contracted for the first time in eight months due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, impacting fuel prices and causing a decline in GDP. Furthermore, a naturally occurring mineral, lithium, might prove crucial in treating Alzheimer's disease, as a lack of it may contribute to memory problems and susceptibility to Alzheimer's.

The former defence secretary blamed the Treasury for his decision to quit, stating that the funding plan lacked sufficient money and was not transformative enough to address modern warfare challenges.

Meanwhile, around 500 Palestine Action supporters gathered outside Woolwich Crown Court to show support for four activists convicted of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm. The UK economy contracted for the first time in eight months due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, impacting fuel prices and causing a decline in GDP.

Additionally, a naturally occurring mineral, lithium, might prove crucial in treating Alzheimer's disease, as a lack of it may contribute to memory problems and susceptibility to Alzheimer's





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Former Defence Secretary Treasury Palestine Action Activists Criminal Damage Grievous Bodily Harm UK Economy Lithium Treatment For Alzheimer's Conflict In Iran Impact On Fuel Prices Decline In GDP Middle East Building A Stronger And More Secure Economy

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