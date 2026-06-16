John Healey resigned as UK Defence Secretary, citing concerns that the government's Defence Investment Plan fails to meet national security needs. He warned that the £10 billion funding offer falls far short of the £28 billion required, jeopardising military readiness. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton corroborated his assessment. Healey's resignation was followed by that of Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, who criticised the plan's failure to adapt to modern warfare lessons from Ukraine.

The former Defence Secretary John Healey has said he quit for 'our country' after refusing Sir Keir Starmer's cash offer for the Armed Forces. In his resignation speech in the Commons, Healey told MPs he had 'loved' his job but believed his decision was 'necessary in securing the future' of the UK's military.

Healey left the Ministry of Defence last week after Sir Keir backed Chancellor Rachel Reeves' offer of only £10billion in new funding for the Armed Forces - despite the growing threat to UK security posed by Russia. According to Mr Healey, the government's Defence Investment Plan (DIP) will put Britain in greater jeopardy and will increase the threat to troops.

Healey's harrowing assessment of the funding settlement was backed earlier today when the head of the UK's Armed Forces gave evidence to a parliamentary committee. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton told the House of Lords' International Relations and Defence Committee that fewer military operations would be possible based on the funding settlement backed by the PM.

While UK defence spending has risen from 2.3 per cent of GDP to 2.6 per cent of GDP since the last General Election, the current level of investment falls far short of national security requirements. Service chiefs estimated an additional cash sum of £28billion over the next four years was required to pay for higher running costs and new equipment.

In a poignant address in the House of Commons, former Defence Secretary John Healey said his resignation had been 'necessary' for national security reasons. Former Armed Forces minister Al Carns, who also resigned, told MPs in the Commons that the Defence Investment Plan was out of date.

Labour is yet to set a date for defence spending to rise to 3 per cent of GDP, or when the UK will meet the long-term NATO target of 3.5 per cent on military personnel and equipment. Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in France earlier in the day, Sir Keir suggested the new Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis is only getting a say on 'priorities' within the funding already set out in the DIP.

He said Jarvis is currently 'reading in', adding: 'We're talking to him about how and what we will spend that money on, in terms of capability, and he's got his own thoughts now on what the priorities should be.

' Meanwhile, Healey told the Commons this afternoon: 'I took the decision to resign with the very greatest regret. I continue to be certain about the decision. In time, I believe it will be seen as necessary in securing the future of our Armed Forces. My decision was about our country, not about my career.

I loved the job. Though I won't miss going to bed with three phones or the 3am phone calls. I am also proud of what we achieved. But I see the current Defence Investment Plan as falling well short of what is required.

A rise of 0.68 per cent from next year to 2030, and no date for reaching 3 per cent. No path to 3.5 per cent. By 2030, well over half of NATO members will be spending 3 per cent or more. When allies are looking for British leadership we must not fall behind.

' Mr Healey, a parliamentarian for more than 30 years, thanked those Cabinet colleagues who had offered to make savings from their budgets to allow for additional investment in defence. Labour remains torn on the issue of defence, with MPs on the left of the party favouring higher spending on the welfare state and other public services. Indeed, the lifting of the two child benefit cap by the Chancellor represents a higher investment than the £10billion in additional defence expenditure.

Mr Healey added: 'Our adversaries do not follow Treasury timetables. I appreciate how hard it is for Cabinet colleagues. But not all this has to be done by cutbacks. We need a bigger view of national resilience, from enemy, to transport to health.

Security must run through the government like letters in a stick of rock.

' Sitting two along from the former Defence Secretary was the former Armed Forces minister Al Carns, who also resigned, just hours after his boss Healey. The highly decorated former Royal Marines officer addressed the Commons after Healey. Carns described his decision as 'exceptionally difficult'. While Healey's attack on Downing Street focused on defence spending, Carns criticised the decision making over what to buy and what not to buy, and the failure to incorporate lessons from the conflict in Ukraine.

Carns said: 'I resigned because I no longer believed the DIP was preparing us for the wars we are likely to fight. A drone can achieve the result at a fraction of the cost of a fighter jet. Imagine 12,000 drones in the air over a single town, that is the reality. And 90,000 of casualties attributed to drones.

While high-end munitions cannot be reproduced at a rate that is sustainable in a long campaign.

' Carns also stood up for veterans from the UK's military campaign in Northern Ireland





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UK Defence Spending John Healey Resignation Defence Investment Plan NATO Spending Target Armed Forces Funding Al Carns Resignation Richard Knighton Ukraine War Lessons Military Readiness National Security

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