Former Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer Charged with Domestic Violence and Larceny Over Alleged Theft of Wedding Gift

Disgraced former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer has been charged with domestic violence and larceny after allegedly stealing a forty-one thousand dollar jewelry gift intended for his second wedding. Refused bail, he faces court charges related to common assault, stalking, and theft.

Salim Mehajer, a figure who has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and media attention due to his controversial personal history and past political roles, has once again found himself at the center of legal proceedings.

The disgraced former deputy mayor was arrested near a cafe in Wentworth Point, located in the western suburbs of Sydney, on a Wednesday afternoon. Following his detention, he spent the night in a police cell before being formally charged with a series of serious offenses. The charges include domestic violence-related common assault, larceny involving property valued at more than fifteen thousand dollars, and stalking or intimidating behavior with the specific intent to cause a person to fear physical harm.

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Mehajer Charged With Theft Of Forty One Thousand Dollar Jewellery

According to reports from ABC News, the larceny charge is directly linked to the alleged theft of jewelry worth approximately forty-one thousand dollars. This valuable item was reportedly intended as a gift for Mehajer's second wedding, adding a layer of domestic dispute to the criminal allegations against him. The legal proceedings against Mehajer have moved swiftly, with the local court refusing to grant him bail.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Parramatta Local Court on Thursday to face these charges. This current arrest is not an isolated incident in a life marked by legal troubles and high-profile controversies. Mehajer first rose to widespread prominence in 2015 following his lavish and extravagant wedding to Aysha Learmonth. That event, which reportedly cost one million dollars, became infamous for its over-the-top nature.

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The ceremony featured the groom arriving by helicopter and was accompanied by a motorcade of luxury vehicles and the release of doves. The event caused significant disruption and public outcry when it resulted in the closing of a street in Lidcombe. Reports indicated that Mehajer had distributed fake flyers to neighbors, falsely warning them that their vehicles would be towed if they obstructed the procession, a move that drew criticism for its arrogance and disregard for the community.

Former Deputy Mayor Released From Jail In July

Mehajer's recent history has been characterized by a long period of incarceration and a subsequent attempt to rebuild his public image while maintaining a relatively low profile. He served a five-year prison sentence, spending time in both Sydney's notorious Silverwater maximum-security prison and Goulburn Supermax during transit from Cooma. He was released from jail in July 2025 after serving back-to-back sentences for various offenses, including lying to a court and domestic violence against a former partner.

Since his release, his activities have been limited to occasional posts on his private Instagram account, several court appearances, running daily errands in his Tesla Model 3, and dating his new partner. Earlier this year, he announced to his social media followers that he was writing a memoir, in which he hinted at revealing damaging information about former associates, warning that not many of them had escaped his retaliation unscathed.

New Arrest Complicates Mehajer Post Prison Life

Despite these public hints at future revelations, his recent arrest suggests that his legal and personal challenges are far from over, as he now faces new domestic violence and property-related charges that could further complicate his post-prison life.