Sir John Jenkins argues that Labour's planned apology for slavery invites further demands, risking billions in claims and undermining British sovereignty globally.

Former British diplomat Sir John Jenkins has issued a stark warning regarding the Labour Government's intention to apologize for the UK's historical role in the slave trade. He argues that this move exemplifies a dangerous culture of capitulation that could cost the nation dearly in both financial reparations and geopolitical standing.

The Diplomats Critique On Apology

Sir John Jenkins, the former Foreign Office director for the Middle East and North Africa, likened Prime Minister Andy Burnham's planned apology to a professional shakedown. He stated that the gesture plays directly into the hands of what he described as professional grievance entrepreneurs seeking to extract money from UK taxpayers.

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The ex-ambassador to Saudi Arabia warned that a series of historical capitulations by the British State serves only to invite further demands. He believes that by 'unnecessarily accepting' a non-binding court ruling on the ownership of the Chagos Islands, the current government has emboldened Argentine claims on the Falklands.

In a report commissioned by the Policy Exchange think-tank, Jenkins pointed to past responses to the IRA, Iran, and Islamist groups as examples of how the UK has accepted threats detrimental to its interests. He argued that each retreat has encouraged fresh concessions, leaving the country exposed to increasingly extravagant claims.

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Billions In Slavery Reparations Demanded

The former diplomat highlighted the UN vote supporting Britain and other former colonial powers in paying reparations as a prime example of this vulnerability. He noted that attempts to surrender the Chagos Islands have not settled the matter but instead created more challenges to British sovereignty as other nations scent weakness.

Jenkins claimed that even casual observers might view these reparations movements as a cynical shakedown of a guilt-ridden West. He described the claims made in support of such payments as ranging from the ignorant to the bizarre, citing an estimated £18 trillion bill for slavery as an example of these extravagant demands.

Professor John Bew, a foreign policy adviser to four prime ministers, provided a foreword to the Policy Exchange report that echoed these sentiments. Bew stated that Britons engage in self-flagellation and status anxiety with a relish that few other nations can match, suggesting a deep-seated cultural issue in foreign policy.

Burnham Policy On Reparations And Aid

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed his willingness to make a formal apology on behalf of the UK for its role in the slave trade. This commitment was made during a meeting of Commonwealth countries in Antigua this week, where he agreed to hold talks on the harms caused by slavery.

Despite the apology, Burnham has explicitly ruled out paying direct reparations. However, he refused to rule out other forms of financial contribution short of direct cash payments. His administration is exploring ways to assist Commonwealth countries that are currently struggling with debt repayments.

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As part of this broader strategy, the UK government has announced it will hand out £40 million to invest in Caribbean infrastructure. This specific allocation aims to provide tangible support without setting a precedent for historical financial liabilities that could cripple the national budget.

Future Sovereignty And Military Strategy

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has suggested that the process of determining these contributions and aid packages will likely be concluded within a year. This timeline provides a clear window for the government to finalize its approach without leaving the issue open-ended for future administrations.

To reassert Britain's position on the world stage and counter these demands, Sir John Jenkins argued that the government must abandon tired mantras about soft power. He insisted that the only effective way to see off such demands is to rebuild the Armed Forces and demonstrate renewed strength.

Professor Bew added that the government should pursue historical self-reflection rather than historical self-flagellation. He warned that failing to stiffen the spine of foreign policy offers an open invitation for adversaries to take advantage of a Britain that appears too quick to buy off conflicts with diminishing national resources.