Former Disney Star Daniel Benson Reveals Financial Struggles That Led to OnlyFans Career

Daniel Benson, known for his role in Wizards of Waverly Place, shares the emotional and financial pressures that drove him to launch an OnlyFans account. From losing his job during the pandemic to caring for his sick dog, Benson’s story highlights the challenges faced by former child stars.

Former Disney Channel star Daniel Benson has opened up about the severe financial struggles that led him to launch an OnlyFans account in 2022. The 38-year-old actor, best known for his role as Zeke Beakerman in Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed that he was facing mounting debt, unemployment, and the emotional burden of caring for his ailing dog, Lynn.

After losing his marketing job during the COVID-19 pandemic and being dropped by his agent due to a five-year acting drought, Benson found himself in a desperate situation. His beloved black Labrador, Lynn, required expensive medical treatments to alleviate his pain, forcing Benson to make difficult financial choices. He recounted how he would skip meals, surviving on $3 Lean Cuisine dinners, just to afford Lynn’s veterinary bills.

The emotional toll of seeing his pet suffer was overwhelming, and he felt compelled to take drastic measures to ensure Lynn’s comfort. In a candid interview on ID’s Hollywood Demons, Benson explained that his decision to join OnlyFans was driven by necessity rather than choice. He admitted that the thought of his dog struggling to walk or get out of bed was unbearable, and he was willing to do anything to prevent that suffering.

Despite the stigma surrounding adult content creation, Benson saw it as a viable solution to his financial woes. His OnlyFans account quickly became a success, earning him $1 million in his first year alone. Today, Benson is one of the platform’s most successful male creators, with a substantial following and a lucrative income stream.

However, his journey has not been without controversy. Benson previously claimed that his decision to join OnlyFans was influenced by a traumatic incident where a woman he was casually dating leaked his private photos online. This breach of privacy left him feeling violated and exposed, further complicating his relationship with the platform. Despite the challenges, Benson has found a way to turn his struggles into a source of empowerment.

He now shares his life with a new dog, Mia, and a cat named Carl, both of whom he adopted after Lynn’s passing. His girlfriend, Chloe Doan, also known as Sushi Monstuh, supports his career and even collaborates with him on content creation. Together, they run a separate OnlyFans page featuring their intimate moments. Benson’s story is a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by former child stars as they navigate adulthood.

Many struggle to maintain their careers, often finding themselves in precarious financial situations. Benson’s experience highlights the lengths to which individuals may go to provide for their loved ones, even if it means stepping outside societal norms. His journey from Disney star to OnlyFans creator underscores the complexities of fame, financial stability, and personal sacrifice





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Former Disney Star Daniel Benson Opens Up About Financial Struggles Leading to OnlyFans CareerDaniel Benson, known for his role in Wizards of Waverly Place, reveals the financial hardships he faced during the pandemic, including losing his job and mounting vet bills for his ailing dog, which led him to launch an OnlyFans account. He discusses the emotional toll and the practical reasons behind his decision to enter adult content creation.

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