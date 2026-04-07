Former Doctor Who Star's 'Exceptional' Crime Drama Now Streaming Free in UK

A 'sinister' crime drama starring Peter Capaldi, a former Doctor Who star, is now available for free streaming in the UK, with fans calling it 'exceptional'. The series, The Devil's Hour, has received critical acclaim and features a gripping plot with excellent performances.

A chilling crime drama starring a former Doctor Who actor is now available for free streaming in the UK, captivating audiences with its suspenseful narrative. The series, titled The Devil's Hour , features Peter Capaldi , who previously portrayed the iconic Doctor, in a role that showcases his versatility. The show's premise centers around Lucy Chambers, a social worker grappling with personal and familial challenges, including waking up every night at 3:33 AM to terrifying visions.

Her eight-year-old son exhibits withdrawn behavior and claims to see things others cannot, while her mother also experiences similar hallucinations. Lucy's life becomes inexplicably linked to a series of brutal murders, drawing her into a hunt for a serial killer. The series delves into themes of time, memory, and the blurred lines between reality and perception, crafting a compelling mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.\Following its release in 2022 and a subsequent second series, The Devil's Hour features Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd, a mysterious criminal who possesses the ability to 'remember' the future, adding another layer of intrigue to the already complex plot. While known for his warm portrayal as the Doctor, Capaldi's performance as Shepherd is described as chilling and sinister, further enhancing the show's dark and suspenseful atmosphere. The show's success is also credited to its talented supporting cast, including Jessica Raine, Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal, Barbara Marten, and Phil Dunster, all of whom contribute to the show's rich tapestry of characters and emotions. The show boasts a high score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting the positive reception of critics and viewers alike. Many viewers have expressed their strong opinions and praised the show's compelling storytelling, intricate plot, and exceptional performances on platforms like IMDB. The series is lauded for its ability to create a sense of mystery and suspense, with fans specifically highlighting the looping narrative and the way the story unfolds gradually, keeping them guessing until the very end.\The critical acclaim and positive reception from viewers have established The Devil's Hour as a must-watch series for fans of thrillers, suspense dramas, and crime investigations. The show's gripping plot, coupled with the exceptional performances by the cast, creates an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impression on its viewers. The series is considered to be one of the most thrilling programmes in recent years and is now freely available on ITVX. The show has received widespread praise for its unique narrative structure, character development, and masterful use of suspense, garnering a loyal fanbase and solidifying its place as a top-tier drama. The series provides an escape into a world of mystery, suspense, and the exploration of the dark sides of human nature, proving that the former Doctor is capable of delivering a terrifyingly sinister character. With its compelling story, the show has quickly become a fan favorite, drawing audiences in and keeping them captivated from beginning to end





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Doctor Who Peter Capaldi The Devil's Hour Crime Drama Streaming

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