Former 'Educating Cardiff' Headteacher Faces Striking Off for Serious Misconduct

Joy Ballard, who led Lift Ryde on the Isle of Wight for nearly a decade, was found guilty of misusing school funds and resources, changing term dates for personal holidays, and creating a toxic work environment.

A former headteacher, Joy Ballard , who gained fame on the Channel 4 documentary series ' Educating Cardiff ', faces potential striking off from the teaching profession following a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) tribunal's ruling.

Ballard, who led Lift Ryde (formerly Ryde Academy) on the Isle of Wight for nearly a decade, was found guilty of serious misconduct involving personal use of school funds and resources, as well as creating a 'toxic culture of fear' that silenced senior staff from raising concerns about her behavior. The TRA panel ruled that Ballard's conduct fell short of the standards expected of the profession and may have brought the profession into disrepute.

The misconduct included changing school term dates to accommodate her luxury cruise trips, using a school car for personal trips, including a family trip to France, and purchasing personal items such as a karaoke machine and camping equipment with school funds. Ballard also admitted to not following proper cash banking procedures, carrying cash in her handbag instead.

Ballard's successor at Lift Ryde, Will Doyle, testified that she created a culture of fear, leaving staff too scared to raise concerns about her conduct. He recalled a four-hour meeting in March 2024 where Ballard's behavior reached a 'tipping point', swearing during a meeting about redundancies and causing significant impact on attendance figures due to changed term dates. Doyle admitted he was scared to raise concerns earlier due to fear of repercussions.

The Academy Enterprise Trust (AET), now Lift Schools, initially cited 'personal reasons' for Ballard's departure in 2024. However, the TRA tribunal's findings suggest a more serious misconduct issue. Ballard, who appeared on 'Educating Cardiff' in 2015, could now face being struck off from the teaching register





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joy Ballard Educating Cardiff Lift Ryde Ryde Academy Teaching Regulation Agency Misconduct School Funds Term Dates Toxic Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Keegan: Former England captain and manager confirms stage four cancer diagnosisFormer England captain and manager Kevin Keegan reveals he has stage four cancer.

Read more »

Kevin Keegan: Former England captain and manager confirms stage four cancer diagnosisFormer England captain and manager Kevin Keegan reveals he has stage four cancer.

Read more »

Why former McLaren boss is taking on new F1 challenge at WilliamsMcLaren stalwart Piers Thynne is joining Williams in a leadership role; here’s how the team principals from both outfits view his new challenge

Read more »

Preston school enters 'exciting new chapter' after £3.6m expansionThe headteacher hopes the new facilities will “inspire” her pupils

Read more »