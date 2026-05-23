Former England Captain Reveals Dream World Cup XI Packed with Legendary Football Legends

Former England captain Alan Shearer has revealed his ultimate World Cup XI, selecting a side packed with legendary names from football's greatest tournament. Shearer's dream team spans generations of World Cup history and includes some of the most celebrated footballers ever to play the game.

Former England captain Alan Shearer has revealed his ultimate World Cup XI, selecting a side packed with legendary names from football's greatest tournament. From iconic captains to dazzling playmakers and unstoppable forwards, Shearer's dream team spans generations of World Cup history and includes some of the most celebrated footballers ever to play the game.

Shearer shared his ultimate XI with Daily Mail Sport at the launch of Betfair’s World Cup campaign: 'Everyone's got an opinion, back yours at Betfair'. In goal, Shearer opted for Italian great Gianluigi Buffon. Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon was the backbone of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning side. At right-back, Shearer selected Brazilian legend Cafu.

The only player in history to appear in three consecutive World Cup finals, Cafu lifted the trophy twice with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. On the opposite side of defence is another Brazilian icon, Roberto Carlos. Famous for his thunderous left foot and explosive pace, Carlos became one of the most feared attacking defenders in football history. In central defence, Shearer paired England hero Bobby Moore with German great Franz Beckenbauer.

In central midfield, Shearer selected French maestro Zinedine Zidane alongside Spanish legend Xavi. On the right side of attacking midfield, Shearer included Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario. One of the deadliest forwards the game has ever seen, Ronaldo starred at three World Cups and won the Golden Boot as Brazil lifted the trophy in 2002. Injuries may have limited parts of his career, but at his peak he was virtually unstoppable, combining explosive speed with devastating finishing.

In the attack, there was no overlooking Argentine icon Diego Maradona. Maradona produced one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns ever seen in 1986, inspiring Argentina to glory almost single-handedly. His 'Goal of the Century' against England remains one of the defining moments in football history, while his extraordinary dribbling ability and creativity made him a global superstar. The attack is completed by perhaps the two greatest names football has ever produced: Pele and Lionel Messi.

Pele remains the only player to win three World Cups and became a global sensation after bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 1958. Messi finally completed his football story by winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, producing a string of magical performances in Qatar





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Football World Cup Dream Team Football Legends Gianluigi Buffon Cafu Roberto Carlos Bobby Moore Zinedine Zidane Xavi Ronaldo Nazario Diego Maradona Pele Lionel Messi

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