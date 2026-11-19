Former England rugby star and broadcaster Danika Priim has been found not guilty of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court after a trial concerning allegations at a cricket club.

Former England rugby international and television pundit Danika Priim has been acquitted of sexual assault charges following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. The 42-year-old broadcaster was accused of inappropriate conduct in a public restroom, but a jury returned a not guilty verdict after just over two hours of deliberation.

On Thursday, the seven-woman and five-man jury cleared Priim of the allegation that she had assaulted a woman at Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022. The verdict brought an end to a legal process that had drawn significant public attention due to Priim's prominent career in both professional rugby and sports broadcasting.

Also read Former England Rugby Star Danika Priim Faces Sexual Assault Trial in Leeds

The Core Court Findings and Jury Decision

Leeds Crown Court delivered the verdict after a three-day trial where the jury examined testimony regarding an incident at the cricket club. The panel deliberated for slightly more than two hours before reaching a unanimous decision to acquit Priim of the charge of sexual assault. Her family and friends, seated in the public gallery, were observed sobbing as the not guilty verdict was announced, marking a definitive legal resolution to the case.

The prosecution had alleged that Priim, who is a well-known figure in UK sports media through her work with Sky Sports and the BBC, engaged in physical contact with the complainant. However, the legal threshold for conviction was not met, resulting in a complete acquittal for the former athlete who played for clubs including Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Testimonies

Danika Priim categorically denied the allegations in court, stating that she was never present in the toilets where the incident was alleged to have occurred. During her testimony, she expressed confusion over the accusations, noting that she is a heterosexual woman in a committed relationship with a man. She questioned why three women would allegedly conspire to fabricate such serious claims, calling it the biggest question she faces.

The complainant provided detailed testimony, asserting that Priim approached her while she was talking with two friends after washing her hands. The woman claimed Priim grabbed her underwear and private parts twice, first grinning and then laughing while saying wahey before leaving the area. She described feeling shocked and angry, telling Priim to stop during the alleged encounter.

Two friends of the complainant corroborated the woman's account, telling the jury they witnessed the incident. One friend testified that she encouraged the complainant to report the behavior the following day via text messages, pledging support for the victim. These witnesses stated that they saw Priim put her hand up the complainant's skirt, providing direct evidence for the prosecution.

Real-World Impact and Professional Standing

The legal outcome has significant implications for Danika Priim's professional standing as a pundit and former elite athlete. She represented England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and retired from professional play in 2021. Since retiring, she has maintained a high-profile career as a commentator and reporter for major networks including Channel4, BBC, and Sky Sports.

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The acquittal allows Priim to continue her media career without the stigma of a criminal conviction. Her residence in Keighley, West Yorkshire, remains unaffected by the verdict, and her family has been supported through the lengthy legal process. The case highlights the rigorous evidentiary standards applied in sexual assault trials, where witness testimony must withstand strict scrutiny to secure a conviction.

This breaking news story concludes with the confirmation of Priim's acquittal. Further updates regarding any potential civil proceedings or public statements from her representatives have not been included in this report. The legal matter is now considered closed at the criminal level following the jury's decision at Leeds Crown Court.