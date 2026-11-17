Danika Priim stands trial at Leeds Crown Court for allegedly assaulting a woman at Horsforth Cricket Club. The former England rugby league player and TV pundit denies the charge of sexual assault.

Former England rugby league player and television pundit Danika Priim is standing trial at Leeds Crown Court, facing a single charge of sexual assault alleged to have occurred at Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds. The 42-year-old defendant, who previously represented England at the 2017 World Cup and played for clubs including the Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, denies the allegations presented by the prosecution.

Complainant Details Toilet Assault Incident

A woman who identified herself as the complainant testified that Priim assaulted her in the cricket club toilet on July 22, 2022, describing the experience as deeply violating. Giving evidence from behind a screen, the complainant recounted that she had just washed her hands and applied lipstick while talking to two friends when Priim walked directly up to her. She stated that Priim put her hand up the complainant's skirt, grabbed her underwear, and touched her private parts, an action Priim repeated while grinning. The complainant told the jury she responded by shouting, "What the f*** are you doing?" before Priim left the scene.

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Witnesses Corroborate Assault and Mockery

Two friends of the complainant provided testimony that supported the account of the incident, with one witness stating they saw Priim insert her hand under the complainant's skirt and then laugh about it afterward. Another witness described Priim's demeanor during the assault as cold and lacking any emotion, noting that the defendant stood approximately the length of an A4 piece of paper away while staring at the victim. One friend recounted that after the incident, Priim said "wahey" and laughed before leaving, which prompted the friend to later text the complainant and encourage her to report the behavior to authorities.

Prosecution Argues No Consent or Encouragement

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson opened the case by asserting that the complainant did nothing to encourage, ask for, or imply that she desired sexual assault by the defendant. Hudson emphasized that the complainant was simply using the facilities and socializing with friends when Priim initiated the contact. The prosecution highlighted the suddenness of the attack and the complainant's immediate freeze response, arguing that her shock was a natural reaction to being assaulted in a public space without any provocation or invitation from her.

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Defendant Denies Presence at Crime Scene

Danika Priim has completely rejected the accusations, with police interviews revealing her claim that the incident never occurred because she was never in the toilet with the complainant and her friends. The defense barrister attempted to challenge the credibility of the witnesses by questioning whether the complainant had followed specific instructions from them, though Priim's own testimony regarding her whereabouts at the time of the alleged offense remains at odds with the eyewitness accounts presented by the prosecution.

Trial Adjourns for Defendant Testimony

The trial proceedings at Leeds Crown Court were briefly adjourned following the completion of witness testimonies, with the jury instructed to return for further developments. The court schedule indicates that Danika Priim is expected to give her own evidence on Wednesday at 10am, marking a critical phase in the legal process as the seven-woman and five-man jury weighs the conflicting accounts of the events at Horsforth Cricket Club.