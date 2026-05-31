Former F1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Marries Partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in Star-Studded St Tropez Ceremony for Television Documentary

Ralf Schumacher and Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne were married in a filmed ceremony in Saint-Tropez, which will serve as the finale for their new documentary series, amidst a complex backdrop involving Schumacher's ex-wife, Cora, and his celebrated brother, Michael.

In a lavish ceremony held in the glamorous seaside town of Saint-Tropez this past Saturday, former Formula 1 racing driver Ralf Schumacher married his partner, Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne .

The event, which was documented on film for an upcoming television series, marked the beginning of a three-day celebration for the couple. Both Schumacher, aged 50, and 36-year-old Bousquet-Cassagne wore coordinated navy blue suits with light blue ties, beaming with joy as they exchanged vows in front of family and friends. The pair own a residence in the area, making the picturesque French Riviera location a personal choice for their wedding.

The ceremony was captured by cameras from Sky and Wow networks, as the couple is the subject of a new four-part documentary series titled 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja (We say Yes)', with the finale, featuring the wedding, scheduled to air later this week. The series is anticipated to show Bousquet-Cassagne's decision to undergo a cosmetic facelift before the wedding, a choice he was determined to make despite expressed reservations from Schumacher.

The relationship between Schumacher and his ex-wife, Cora Schumacher, has been strained since his public coming out as gay 19 months prior. The former couple were married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2001 and share a son, David. Following their separation and Schumacher's new relationship, the dynamic turned contentious.

Reports indicated that Cora Schumacher reacted with public distress, stating she felt she had 'wasted her best years' on him and even burned her wedding dress in a symbolic act. She publicly requested that he leave her alone so she could 'heal in peace.

' However, when initial news of Ralf's impending marriage to Etienne emerged, Cora and her new partner, Steven Bo Bekendam, issued a statement offering their best wishes to the couple. Ralf Schumacher's older brother is Michael Schumacher, the legendary seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who has been confined to a wheelchair and receiving private medical care since a severe skiing accident in 2013





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Celebrity News Ralf Schumacher Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne Wedding St Tropez Documentary Formula 1 Cora Schumacher Michael Schumacher Same-Sex Marriage French Riviera

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